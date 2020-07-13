Kiren Rijiju set to hold 2-day online meet with state sports ministers from July 14

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is set to hold a 2-day online meeting with state sports ministers to discuss the future plans regarding the resumption of sports activities. The country is in the second unlock phase now and with the Tokyo Olympics a year away, the athletes are losing valuable time.

The national training camps were stalled abruptly in mid-March owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, following which over 20,000 people have lost their lives in the country. The government has eased restrictions after two months of complete lockdown while sports facilities have been opened for the athletes. India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold a 2-day online meeting with state sports ministers from July 14 regarding the resumption of sports activities and identification of talents at the district levels through competitions.

“The country is in the second phase of unlock now and it is important to have a dialogue with the states to align the way forward for sports and youth-related activities. During the lockdown, activities of both youth affairs and sports have continued keeping in mind the larger goals that have been set,” said Kiren Rijiju, as reported by PTI.

“In sports too, despite closure of on-field training, online training has been conducted for athletes of all levels as well as for coaches, so that athletes and coaches could remain closer to the sport. We want to assess the impact of all these activities and also plan the way forward, in collaboration with the states,” added Rijiju.

Meanwhile, the national camps of athletics and weightlifting have resumed, while Boxers have assembled in Patiala and expected to return in action soon. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has already shortlisted a list of core shooters to re-start their camp, but the venue will be decided after reviewing the current situation.