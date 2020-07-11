East Bengal will play in the ISL for sure, asserts Debabrata Sarkar

East Bengal have asserted the fact that they are going to follow arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan, into the Indian Super League soon, even though the club are without a sponsor at the moment. The historic club are all set to celebrate its centenary next month but are in a desperate hunt for an investor.

Arch-rivals have Mohun Bagan have already secured a safe passage to the Indian Super League, bidding adieu to the traditional I-League. On the other hand, things are not rosy in the East Bengal camp, with them already parting ways with former investor Quess Corp but they lack financial stability at the moment. In spite of their dire straits, a top official of the club has promised the fans that they are going to make it to the Indian Super League.

“We are going to be there in the ISL for sure, I can say you this much,” said Debabrata Sarkar, an East Bengal official, to PTI.

The club is going through some paperwork as the sporting rights are still with the former entity – Quess East Bengal FC. Meanwhile, East Bengal is desperately looking for an investor, with Quess Corp ready to sell more than 70% of the shares before making an exit from the venture. As per recent developments, former owner of Minerva Punjab FC has shown interest in buying the shares from the Bengaluru-based company, but no deal has materialised yet.

The red and gold brigade is set to complete its 100th year later this month, but the celebrations might be postponed owing to the pandemic situation on hand. Meanwhile, the owner of ISL outfit Bengaluru FC, Parth Jindal has urged East Bengal to join the top-tier league.