Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Michael Hussey vs Michael Bevan

Barely half a generation apart, here are two names that stand out when it comes to being there at the right time, right moment for their teams during a big run chase. On one hand, we have the yesteryear star Michael Bevan who will go head-to-head against the modern-day star Michael Hussey.

After weeks of incredible fights, we are back again with another interesting one, a boxing bout which has all the elements of resembling a see-saw and at the same time could be a rather one-sided contest. However, before we get there and start the rumble, let us look at the two names that would take the ring on this edition of the Friday Fights - Michael Hussey and Michael Bevan.

Two of Australian cricket’s finest Michaels, who have been an integral part of their respective setups in their generation but with one common goal, to be there at the end for their teams during a run-chase. However, in this ring today, there can only be one winner, only one would last the entire battle and we are ready to RUMBLE.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Bevan makes the first move

BOOM, we kick-off this bout in a stunning fashion, all thanks to Michael Bevan, the man who can do it all - sing, bat, chase and pack a punch in all at the same time. While Hussey with a career average of 48.15 was surely confident about his chances of winning this round, a geeky Bevan landed the punch leaving Hussey off-balance and weak at the knees, with an average of 55.14

Michael Bevan-10 Michael Hussey-7

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN WORLD CUP: IT DIDN’T STOP THERE

BOOM-BOOM, round 2 and we have similar results here at the arena and a dizzy Hussey is already looking at the ground and his fans, who are slowly fading in front of his eyes. Ahead of this contest, all the trash-talking that he would get the better of Bevan is slowly coming back to haunt him after his petty average. Bowlers couldn’t stop Bevan at the World Cup and Hussey can’t stop him here, with the southpaw’s 44.75 having its mighty presence over Hussey’s petty 19.5

Michael Bevan-10 Michael Hussey-3

ROUND 3 -> STRIKE RATE: HOLD ON, HUSSEY KNOCKS BACK

The EMPIRE HAS NOT YET FALLEN DOWN, hold your horses!! A southpaw attacks another but this time, it is the other one, Mikeyy Hussey who makes a comeback. Call him calm as a cucumber or whatever, he certainly can pack a punch just like he can knock a ball. At a strike rate of 87.16, the Western Australian man certainly has triumphed over his Tassy rival, who strikes it only at 80.22

Michael Bevan-8 Michael Hussey-10

ROUND 4-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): CALM DOWN HUSSEY, BEVAN’S BACK

This contest is slowly turning and tuning in such a way that it might get over before we all bat an eyelid. The former Chennai Superstars man has punched his way past this round with the Chennai Super Kings’ man taking a backfoot. Just like his finishing in International cricket, his conversion rate from the 50s to 100s is equally outstanding here. Bevan’s 10.34% majors the CSK coach’s 7.14%, which looks meagre.

Michael Bevan-10 Michael Hussey-8

ROUND 5-> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: PUNCHES COMIN’ IN TO AND FRO

Punches are raining down here, with rounds coming to a closure minutes after it started but as it happens, Hussey’s closure in the fight has not yet arrived. Rather, it is his punch which has arrived onto the scene, right into the top-right corner of Bevan’s smiling face with a difference of 5 in terms of strike-rate between the two. The fight is still kicking its way, the battle is still on and Hussey right now, is still on his feet.

Michael Bevan-8 Michael Hussey-10

ROUND 6-> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: A STAGGERING PUNCH but who delivers it?

Don’t look around for too much, Bevan might just land a punch on your face as well, he is in such form, such domination against his own countryman. Who even in their right mind has a stacking average of 90.5 in ODIs well before Kohli made his debut? Look no further than Bevan, a smiling faced assassin. With that Hussey is already on the last straw, can he sustain further in the contest?

Michael Bevan-10 Michael Hussey-6

ROUND 7 -> PERCENTAGE OF FIFTIES IN WINNING CAUSES: BEVAN ALMOST SEALS IT

Hussey looks exhausted, for Bevan has clearly made him a punching bag that he uses to practise his punches. Crack, tack and drop with Bevan’s stunning punch has caught Hussey off-guard, with a staggering 69.5% against the CSK coach’s 53.8. And with that, the southpaw is truly gasping for breath and at the age of 50, Bevan is still kicking some ass.

Michael Bevan-10 Michael Hussey-6

ROUND 8 -> PERCENTAGE OF HUNDREDS IN WINNING CAUSES: THAT’S IT

We can’t bear it more, they can’t watch it anymore and surely Hussey can’t stand it anymore. So much in such a short span, Bevan has it in him to bring it home even during the T20 era. Don’t rule the man out before a fight, it might put you too in a similar position as Mr.Cricket himself. 83.3% of Bevan’s hundreds has resulted in an Australian win, that is just outstanding who can really keep him away? Hussey? No way, Hussey’s 25% is nowhere close as he finally admits loss in his battle.

Michael Bevan-10 Michael Hussey-2

WINNER BY KNOCKOUT - MICHAEL GWYL BEVAN

FINAL SCORE: 76-52

There we have it, the 50-year-old still packs a good punch against his compatriot, a healthy competition. All that trash-talking before the contest goes in thin air and only one can come away as the winner. The 2003 World-Cup winner has finally caught himself on the wave and despite the startling age difference between the two, Bevan’s big punch still does the talking. With a difference of 24 points between the two, the referee rightly so has raised the Tasmanian’s hand and the crowd can’t get enough of it. However, that is all we got in this edition. We will be back with yet another rigorous battle next week, but until then, stay safe, stay home and keep a close eye on our coverage of West Indies and England and follow FRIDAY FIGHTS every week.