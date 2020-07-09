Reports | Croatia ready to host India's training camp ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

As per reports of Goal.com, Davor Suker, the President of the Croatian Football Federation has sent a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) head Praful Patel, showing interest in hosting the Indian team for the proposed training camp ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. It is also learned that the Croatian Federation would provide all facilities and hospitality and help them organise the friendly if the team have consented to visit the European nation, where lockdown restrictions have been lifted already.