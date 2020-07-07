ISL set to implement 3+1 foreign rule from 2021-22 season

The Indian Super League has approved the 3+1 foreign rule policy and it will be implemented in the tournament from the eighth season in 2021-22. Until the last edition, a total of five outstation players were allowed on the pitch at a particular time, while seven were allowed in the squad.

After repeated requests from the Indian national team coach to truncate the foreign quota for Indian clubs in the domestic leagues, the organisers have finally taken a stand. In a meeting attended by the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the club stakeholders and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it was decided that the 3+1 foreigners rule would be implemented in the Indian Super League from the eighth season of the league in 2021-22 to give more playing time to local players. The new rule allows a team to field three foreigners and a player from any AFC nation at any point of time.

"ISL has always exhibited a progressive and adaptive nature to their operations. Since 2014, ISL has improvised on many front with each year and today is yet another such example of ISL's forward-looking statement on Indian football," said a football administrator, as reported by The Times of India.

"The four foreigners regulation will go a long way in redefining the Indian football in the years to come. It's a positive and welcome step which will benefit our Indian players immensely. The change will certainly open up key position for Indian players in the line-up," added the official.

Clubs have been allowed to field five foreigners on the pitch at a time, while a total of seven players could have been registered. As per the new rule, a club will be eligible to sign just six overseas players on their roster.