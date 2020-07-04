India to target a top-10 finish at the 2028 Olympics, claims Kiren Rijiju

Even though India claimed a total of six medals in the 2012 London Olympics, the contingent followed up with a poor show in Rio, with P.V. Sindhu and Sakshi Malik saving the blushes by securing podium finishes. Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju admitted that it really hurts to see India struggling to win medals at the Olympics, even though the ministry is trying its level best and has set a target to see them at the top 10 of the medals tally at the 2028 Olympics. They are set to launch a target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for junior athletes soon.