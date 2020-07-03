Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Kumar Sangakkara vs Brian Lara

Barely half a generation apart, here are two HUGE names in cricket with the ability to change any 50-over game around for their respective teams. Welcome to the July 3 edition of ‘Friday Fights’ and today, it’s the battle between Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara of West Indies.

Under Brian Lara’s keen eyes, the Windies side turned into an inventive bunch while the struggle of a barren period took over the world cricket dominators. His greatness in Test cricket has always been talked of, but today we’ll look at the giant’s ODI numbers, which barely has been given its credit. But before that, today, he will have to face the legendary Kumar Sangakkara, who is regarded as one of the greatest Sri Lankan cricketers in the contest. But the veteran who played 404 ODIs for Lanka was exceptional in the 50-over format as well, leading the side with his batting to two World Cup finals. So we have the two giants of the game against each other, purely as batsmen, to see who wins. Here we go.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Sangakkara kicks off the battle with a winning jab

The firm and tough Sri Lankan mainstay, with his elegance and style, STRIKES FIRST! Sangakkara, with an overall career average of 41.98, lands the first punch, and the former Windies captain- with a career average of 40.48 takes the BLOW! But, wait, the action has just started.

Kumar Sangakkara-10 Brian Lara-9

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: Sangakkara PUNCHES even harder

Sri Lanka’s most exclusive and stylish run-piler, Sangakkara just can’t hold himself back when it’s a game- be it cricket or boxing! So here he is going full-on the Windies batsman and WHACK! Lara - with an average in foreign conditions at 37.78- can’t escape the former Lankan captain with 43.1.

Kumar Sangakkara- 10 Brian Lara-8

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: THE COMEBACK ft. Lara punches back

WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! Hold on. Just when you thought that the Lankan is punching the former Windies skipper all out of the game, here’s Lara whacking his way into the game. Both top-order batsmen had their own share of achievements and accolades in their career but in a game of boxing, there’s irrespective of all factors. And here we are looking at their respective average in home conditions and Lara, with the stronger guard, pulls off a last-minute punch, with a speed of 44.16, beating Sangakkara’s 40.72.

Kumar Sangakkara- 8 Brian Lara- 10

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: Hold on, Sangakkara strikes back again!

Quite the fiercest blow one might say, the Lankan left-hander has landed a smooth punch in the battle -with a commendable speed of 42.02- and beats Lara’s average in neutral conditions, which is at 40.09. Now, that’s Sangakkara announcing his return of dominance in the contest but the game has really begun, let’s see how it progresses!

Kumar Sangakkara- 10 Brian Lara- 9

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: The Sri Lankan punches above and beyond

HUGE are the moments that make you a hero or make you irrelevant. Both Sangakkara and his Windies counterpart have made it a point to remain relevant as long as possible, across all these years. So we looked back at their average in major tournaments and WHOA THE LANKAN GIANT, with 49.4 makes his dominant punch once again on Lara with 38.89. The BEST one so far in the game.

Kumar Sangakkara- 10 Brian Lara- 7

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: LARA rises from the Ashes

WHOA! We definitely did not see THAT coming! After a heavily dominant spell by Sangakkara, it’s now Lara’s turn to turn the tables around. That was a sneaky blow by the Windies veteran and Sangakkara barely survives a fall to the ground. The former Windies batsman- with a career strike rate of 79.5- is making his counterpart all panting with 78.9 in his account.

Kumar Sangakkara- 9 Brian Lara- 10

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): And, the West Indian continues to knock em' down

WOW! No more surprises! This is suddenly looking like Lara’s game now and millions of fans across the world are cheering for him! Lara with a conversion rate of 30.15 % thrashes Sangakkara’s 26.88 %. This was a big-time coming from the star batsman, wasn’t it? But can he maintain his soaring form against another ODI giant?

Kumar Sangakkara- 8 Brian Lara- 10

ROUND 8 -> NO OF FIFTY-PLUS SCORES WITH 120+ STRIKE RATE: The biggest PUNCH of the night

Winning is a habit, they say! AND THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. That punch by Sangakkara, at 14, was so hard that Lara with only 9 has fallen to the ground. Can he get up? That’s some announcement of war! Someone get him back up and running, please!!

Kumar Sangakkara- 10 Brian Lara- 7

ROUND 9 -> PERCENTAGE OF FIFTIES IN WINNING CAUSES: Big Brother Lara tries to put up a fight

No, no, no. The fight isn’t over yet! How long can Lara bow down? And you should never think he would. This is a man who has led an underdog side, while taking up batting responsibilities, for years. He sure knows how to handle pressure and he did fight back now after falling to the ground in the previous round. Lara punches at Sangakkara with 66.66% as compared to the latter’s 58.06 resistance.

Kumar Sangakkara- 8 Brian Lara- 10

ROUND 10 -> PERCENTAGE OF HUNDREDS IN WINNING CAUSES: There’s no stopping Lara and his upper-cut

Now the BATTLE has moved to the more serious stages, Lara has been able to exert maximum resistance and full blows on the once more dominant Sangakkara. We’re soon going to have a winner. So, game on, it is! With a percentage of 84.21, the Windies giant has made Sangakkara’s 72 look super weak. This just gets better and better. Guess who is winning?

Kumar Sangakkara- 8 Brian Lara- 10

Round 11 -> NO. OF FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: THIS IS APPALLING!

OH, OH! Sangakkara is running out of breath! What an amazing delivery that was from the captain of the underdogs. As they say, never underestimate the underdog. That one HEFTY PUNCH, with 21 fifty-plus scores in successful ODI chases Lara has announced his dominance against Sangakkara right ahead of the final round, with 18. The contest has gone up to an insane level!

Kumar Sangakkara- 9 Brian Lara- 10

FINAL ROUND -> AVERAGE IN ICC KNOCKOUT MATCHES: LARA LANDS FINAL PUNCH

THAT IS IT! IT’S ALL OVER! WE HAVE A WINNER! Here’s what we have, with a brilliant average of 41 in ICC knockouts, against Sangakkara’s 37.72, the Windies southpaw has been named the champion of this battle and the crown will go to him.

Kumar Sangakkara- 8 Brian Lara- 10

WINNER BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT - BRIAN CHARLES LARA

FINAL SCORE: SANGAKKARA 101 - 110 LARA

OH, well, that was some insane competition between the two legends of their respective time in their respective teams! The legendary Windies southpaw did emerge victorious in most rounds but that was one hell of a ride! Looking at their careers did make us realize the importance these stalwarts carried in their respective teams and generations and the generations to come. Always appreciate a good game. Anyway, that brings an end to this week’s edition of ‘Friday Fights’. We will be back with yet another rigorous battle next week, but until then, stay safe, stay home and keep watching cricket classics and follow FRIDAY FIGHTS every week.