ISL 2020-21 | Jamshedpur FC deserves to have more points, admits Carles Cuadrat

Poor refereeing has been the most talked about topic in the Indian Super League rather than the football itself, with them often changing the outcome of the game. Unfortunately, Jamshedpur FC had to bear the brunt of most of the incorrect calls made by the referee for which they have lost quite a few points in the season so far. Ahead of Bengaluru’s clash against Jamshedpur FC, the former’s head coach Carles Cuadrat has admitted that the ‘Red Miners’ deserve more points than they have, going by the way they have played this season.