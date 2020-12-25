Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight – Jacques Kallis vs Faf du Plessis

Two of South Africa’s greatest No.3s - Jacques Kallis goes head-to-head against modern-day Saffer Faf du Plessis for not just bragging rights but more importantly for a win to be statistically the better No.3. In this edition of Friday Fights, who will triumph, yesteryear star Kallis or Faf?

In today’s edition of Friday Fights, we have two of the most reputed figures in the world of cricket - Jacques Kallis and Faf du Plessis. While Kallis has gone relatively unnoticed, his records speak for its own but how about Faf, is he strong enough statistically to take this fight? Or is Kallis' legendary tales too overpowering?

Without much ado, let’s get on with the fight and find it on our own. Let the bout begin!

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: FAF WITH SIX ON THE DICE

Someone had to push, someone had to punish and it is the modern-day ice-calm Faf du Plessis who punches Jacques Kallis with an average mightier than the latter. Having gone relatively unnoticed in AB de Villiers’ shadow for the early part of his career, with this punch, he makes a name for himself in the wall-of-fame.

Jacques Kallis -9 Faf du Plessis -10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: SIX TWICE ON THE DICE

Now, two straight rounds where six is on the face of the dice, which only means that Faf is on the run, rather on the prowl which reads danger for the Proteas legend. Two rounds now, the contest is slowly slipping away from his hands but can he pull off the improbable? For this round though, Faf’s average of 44.02 is miles ahead of Kallis’ 40.79.

Jacques Kallis -9 Faf du Plessis -10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: KALLIS-DOM IN HOMELAND

Well after two bad rounds, Kallis has finally come out of his grave in this one and landed what is one of the best and classy punches of this bout right across Faf’s face. An average of 47.26 triumphs Faf’s 46.69, which only means we have a game on right here! 2-1 lead to Faf but it is too early to make a case for either of them.

Jacques Kallis -10 Faf du Plessis -9

ROUND 4-> AVERAGE IN ICC TOURNAMENTS: JAC-QUES OF ALL TRADE

This is the round where some of the best fights have been won, some of the best legacies have been created - the ICC tournaments. Faf might have had some serious numbers but not in front of Kallis, who has indeed cemented the legacy - with an average of 47.28 in comparison to the former’s 47.22.

Jacques Kallis -10 Faf du Plessis -9

ROUND 5-> STRIKE RATE: FAF-SUPREMACY

Francois might have lost the last two rounds but he isn’t a push-over and should never be considered one as well. The oozing class from the land of blooming trees of Pretoria, Faf just doesn’t give up with a strike-rate of 88.6, in comparison to Kallis’ gritty ol’ 72.89, which was of gold standards in the previous era.

Jacques Kallis -8 Faf du Plessis -10

ROUND 6-> CONVERSION RATE (50s to 100s): FAF KALLS THIS AN END

Two big superstars in the ring, it has to peak some way or the other. For this round though, Faf being the mountain himself has converted his scores in hundreds and plenty of them as well unlike Kallis, who was content with the two figure scores. A conversation rate of 25.53 against 16.50 is a no-brainer and so this round is sealed, signed and dealt by Faf himself.

Jacques Kallis -8 Faf du Plessis -10

ROUND 7-> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: A WELL-BALANCED FIGHT ON A HIGH BENCHMARK

In the ring, we have two cricketers who have set, broke and breached the benchmark so seamlessly. Kallis, who had an average of 56.42 won the round against Sangakkara effortlessly in his last fight but against his own countryman, it is weak - perishable to be honest as Faf comes up with the good at 60.36.

Jacques Kallis -9 Faf du Plessis -10

ROUND 8-> % OF 100s IN WINNING CAUSES: KALLIS NEARLY MAKES A COMEBACK

Have you ever wondered how beautiful a pendulum is, swinging to and fro? But this is no pendulum as things stand, it looks like a show one-sided with Faf just swinging every corner so beautifully. The CSK man has no respite for the KKR star, with 16.6% of his hundreds in winning cause while Kallis’ 15% gives a close fight.

Jacques Kallis -9 Faf du Plessis -10

ROUND 9-> STRIKE-RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: I CAN HEAR THE BOOOOS

Oh well, this is not a good night to be Jacques Kallis’ hardcore fans and it is visible with the reception that Faf is getting before the round, a large chunk of boos that ring in the ears and dial the same number. A strike-rate of 88.24, what is Faf even thinking and that look on Kallis’ face defines it all. Sorry about that, I will give a visual representation of that - Kallis just puckered, ready to cry with a strike-rate of 71.79. Different eras, same result!

Jacques Kallis -8 Faf du Plessis -10

FINAL ROUND -> % OF 50s IN WINNING CAUSES - FAFILICIOUS FINAL NAIL

Hold on to your seat-belts, this might very well be the last round of this bout, the two Saffers have been exemplary but as it stands, Faf might walk away as the winner and time isn’t in Kallis’ hands either. BOOM, A SUCKER PUNCH, ONE OF IT’S KIND AND THE ONLY ONE IN SOUTH AFRICA. Faf walks away as the winner as he KOs Kallis into the ground. Buried.

Jacques Kallis -5 Faf du Plessis -10

RESULT: JACQUES KALLIS 84-98 FAF DU PLESSIS

It was really fun till it lasted but after a point, it became a fearsome one-sided bout where Faf du Plessis showed dominance, one of the highest kind. There was never a point, oh wait, after the fourth round where the game was going to tilt the other way. Even though there was the crowd, as usual, pulling out its tricks - calling Faf a ‘choker’ he went about his business well and in truest of fashion.

Like his romps and slaps against some of the best bowling, the 36-year-old put on a sublime show against Kallis, one of the most revered cricketers from the previous generation. That’s all for this round, hope the next ones don’t be this brutal to either of the boxers and more importantly, to the Kallis fans, who have flocked in numbers, I’m sorry for the loss. You should move on to the Faf-show, hope to see you there and on SportsCafe next week for some of the same quality content.