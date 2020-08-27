Throwback Thursday | Ben Waston’s header ends Wigan Athletic's 81-year trophy drought

Moments transcends everything in sport and none more so than in football especially the good ones. Welcome to 'Throwback Thursday', where we take a look at a moment in time, and in this week’s edition, we look at the 2013 FA Cup final and a moment that Wigan Athletic fans will never forget.

It’s the 11th of May 2013 and Wembley Stadium is rocking. England’s biggest footballing stadium and one of the biggest in the world is packed to the rafters because it is the FA Cup final. English football’s curtain closer and the oldest cup competition in the world but even then not many would have been interested in this game given the two sides taking part but that’s something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re into the 90+1 minute out of three added minutes and Shaun Maloney is preparing to take a corner as Joe Hart barks instructions at his men.

Roberto Mancini and Roberto Martinez are doing the same on the sidelines as the latter sends a decent chunk of his team forward. In the end, seven of them end up inside or around Hart’s penalty box, and time for the smallest of moments came to a standstill. The stadium announcer tells the crowd how much time has been added on, Wembley itself has a light buzz about it as if the fans know something is about to happen.

Maloney looks around and waits for the signal from inside the box, then winds up his right boot and gently fires in a delightful corner. Time has now slowed down as the ball flies through the air but before we dive into the climax and reach the end, let’s roll it back and figure out how we got here in the first place. Because as luck would have it, this is not where Wigan Athletic should be and that’s something that almost everybody agrees ahead of the game.

Because let’s get one thing straight, the spirit of this Lactics’ team was never questioned but their quality and ability on the night against a Manchester City were. Yet while the likes of Callum McManaman James McArthur, James McCarthy and Joel Robles did relatively well, they simply did not have the quality and panache that their opponents in the final did. And yet, despite their lack of star power or even world-class talent, Wigan Athletic did very well for themselves.

Not in the Premier League, however, because they were struggling to keep themselves afloat especially over the last few years. They’d survive but by the skin of their teeth under Roberto Martinez although many accepted that the Spaniard was working miracles. He managed to keep them safe by six points in the 2009/10 season, three in the 2010/11 season and seven in the 2011/12 season but Wigan were in serious problems walking into the final.

They were sitting inside the relegation zone and faced Arsenal three days after the FA Cup final to decide their fate but for now, their attention was focused on the cup. But if their league form was shaky then their cup run was anything but that. The Lactics didn’t storm into the final but they eased their way there although it certainly took their best efforts. Bournemouth, a League One side, forced a replay after a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium in Round three.

Macclesfield, a National League side, made Martinez and his side work for their 1-0 win and that at that point of time, Wigan hadn’t even made Round 5 for nigh over 26 years. That changed although you ask Macclesfield fans and they’ll tell you that they should have had a penalty. Next up was Huddersfield and the Terries proved to be light work for Wigan as they ran out 4-1 winners. Then Everton stepped to the plate and again Wigan swatted them aside with a 3-0 win and it could have been even more which left Millwall with no chance.

The Lions struggled and had to watch as Maloney and McManaman scored twice to send Wigan into the club’s first FA Cup final. Their opponents on the night would be Manchester City, a club they first met 42 years ago in the FA Cup. On that particular night, Wigan were a non-league team, City were a power in the land but only won 1-0 and the Cityzens in 2013 were certainly not an easy team to face. They walked into the season on the back of their first-ever Premier League title but had spent all of the 2012/13 season chasing Manchester United. To make things even worse, they lost to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup with the Villians scoring twice in extra-time to ensure a win.

It was a humiliating loss for the club and their only hope was the FA Cup, and Roberto Mancini ensured that his side reached the final. They were forced to work hard with Stoke City proving to be a tough nut to break after a 3-0 win over Watford. The Cityzens eventually cracked it and then followed it with wins over Leeds United and Barnsley in the fifth and sixth round respectively. Then came their biggest threat but City walked away 2-1 winners despite a clear penalty not given for Chelsea. Luck had played its part and somehow the Cityzens had walked into another final.

And nobody gave Wigan a chance with the fact that were sitting in 18th place in the Premier League table not helping their cause. But as it turns out, Manchester City were somehow their own worst enemy. The City players woke up, on the day of the final, to the news that Roberto Mancini was going to get sacked in the coming weeks with Manuel Pellegrini his replacement. While Wigan, on the other hand, woke up inspirational messages from teammates, coaches and staff at the club that was pushed under their room doors.

Yet everything seemed against them which meant that it was practically the perfect script to write for any filmmaker and the icing on the cake, no Wigan player had ever played an FA Cup final. City had won the 2011 tournament so had quite a few to help them get over the Wembley nerves and it never seemed to make a difference. The Lactics also had Ben Watson back from injury after the versatile midfielder recovered from a fractured leg enough to make the bench.

That would prove key in the second half but the first half showed the world and all those in Wembley that Wigan had come to play football. They had early chances for Callum McManaman with the winger’s pace and trickery proving a lot to handle for Gael Clichy. The 21-year-old would torture the City left-back all night and had he not been a tad selfish, the game wouldn’t have been goalless going into the second half. But City proved to be just as big a threat and given the superstars on their team-sheet few expected them not to be.

Carlos Tevez and Yaya Toure continued their final form and forced Joel Robles into a few good saves but Wigan walked into the second half as the much better side. They were composed, driven and put up an intense display of football that City struggled to keep up and few were surprised. The Lactics had lost to the Cityzens 1-0 a few weeks before the final but put up a tough fight and kept a similar formation with City struggling to cope.

It was still goalless going into the second half which meant that the game was there to be won and yet Manchester City couldn’t keep up with McManaman. The winger was proving to be hell to deal with and 15 minutes into the second half, he forced Pablo Zabaleta to take one for the team and earn a yellow card. City didn’t care because they were growing into the game as Zabaleta and Clichy flashed cross after cross across box, and yet Wigan stood firm.

But with nine minutes left on the clock, Martinez brought on Ben Watson with him replacing Jordi Gomez in the hopes that Watson would provide something at either end. That was to help the growing Manchester City pressure although that lasted less than three minutes. Because with six minutes to go, McManaman was at it again, as he charged forward on the break against a group of four Manchester City players.

But the winger had caused so many problems that Zabaleta panicked, slide in and was duly awarded his marching orders for a second yellow card. Manchester City were down to ten men, and despite intense protests, the referee stuck to his decision. The underdogs suddenly had hope injected into their veins and the soul was sucked out of the Manchester City fans. But they had their hopes up as the game ticked into added time.

Clichy marshalled the ball out for a corner and the stadium fell silent. Shaun Maloney steps up as Martinez sends forth the cavalry with only two left outside the box wary of the counter. Mancini, and Hart, barks instructions to help get their side into the perfect defensive shape and the City defenders oblige.

The stadium’s announcer tells the ninety thousand plus people at Wembley that they’ll get three minutes of added time before extra-time. Every corner has come to nought until this point, so why would this be any different but the crowd believed otherwise as a streak of hope rolled along in Wembley. Maloney placed the ball on the line, he looks around for the signal from inside the box, and then winds up his right foot and gently fires in a delightful corner.

Welcome to a moment in history