Overreaction Monday ft. Adil Rashid’s excellence, Aditya Verma’s IPL plea and Ravi Ashwin’s innovation

There are two kinds of people in this world: one, those who love some good controversy and gossip and two, liars. Hence it is a no-brainer to start the week off by overreacting and squashing overreactions to the rather ‘bold’ statements that were made last week by people associated to the sport.

Adil Rashid is the best spinner in the world

Former English cricketer Robert Key feels that England’s Adil Rashid, who reached the landmark of 150 ODI wickets on Saturday, is currently the best ODI spinner in the entire world.

SC Take: This is why I absolutely love the English media. I live for statements like this. What makes this statement lovelier than it already is that it has come on the back of a stellar performance against Ireland. Look, I have immense respect for Rashid and I certainly do think he is one of the best spinners in the world but to call him ‘the best’ is preposterous. Yes, he has the uncanny knack to break partnerships and yes, he boasts an impeccable googly, but come on, there are a ton of spinners miles ahead of him. You cannot seriously be telling me that a bowler who averaged 47.81 and took just 11 wickets in 11 games in the biggest competition in the sport, the World Cup, is the best spinner in the world - and that too on the back of a performance against Ireland. If you ask me if Rashid is England’s greatest ever ODI spinner then I’d say yes, absolutely, but Chahal, Shakib, Tahir, to name a few, are all levels ahead of him in the ODI format; the numbers prove the same. This is just recency bias getting the better of Rob Key, I feel.

Eff the cases spiralling out of control, the IPL “MUST BE” conducted in India

Aditya Verma, the secretary of the Bihar Cricket Association, feels that the UAE is as unsafe as India and the BCCI must hold the competition in India, preferably in Mumbai.

SC Take: Last time I checked, which was a couple of seconds ago, India had just the 10,93,848 cases more than the UAE. The active cases on just August 2 alone ‘almost’ exceeded the overall count of UAE, which is 60,760. Thus I don’t know if Mr.Aditya Verma has been living under a rock or if he’s just willfully ignorant, but his grasp of reality seems off. Of course, as pointed out by him, the World 7s Rugby Event in Dubai that was scheduled for November got cancelled owing to Covid-19 fears, yes, but that is just those organizers being extra-precautious. The United Kingdom has reported over 1,000 new cases in the last two weeks, but the ECB did just about alright in safely and successfully hosting multiple bilateral series. Indeed hosting the IPL will be a big challenge and it won’t be 100% safe, but hosting the tournament in a country with just over 600 active cases over a country with 568,599 active cases seems like a no-brainer to me.

Brace yourself to witness Sanju Samson transform into Bradman when the new season begins

Biju George, the coach of Sanju Samson, believes that the world will witness ‘a different Sanju Samson’ in the coming season.

SC Take: I would love for this to happen but I, along with a million other people, have heard this tale too many times in the past to not take this statement with a pinch of salt. For starters, the little cameo Sanju had with the Indian side at the start of the year did little to indicate that he was a changed batsman. But let’s forget that for a moment and let’s focus on his 2019/20 domestic campaign where his double century made fans rally behind him for selection. Barring that double ton, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Samson scored just 198 runs in 7 innings @ 28.28 and his tally of 410 runs in the season was the 16th best. His knocks of 15 and 0 which succeeded the double-ton, and the solitary fifty-plus score he’d scored in the 4 knocks prior to it, also did little to prove that his double-century wasn’t a freak one-off. It remains to be seen what kind of effort Samson put in and what kind of technical tweaks he made during this break but I’m guessing we would, as usual, witness a couple of genius knocks that would be sandwiched in-between two bread slices of mediocrity. Biju George, I respect your words, but I refuse to believe this claim for I’ve been duped way too much by Samson’s ‘talent’ in the past.

Technology to expose cheating batsmen?

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that just like how TV umpires will now check every ball if the bowler has overstepped, they should do the same for the non-striker, to see if he has left the crease.

SC Take: Ravi Ashwin has had this “Me vs the world” attitude ever since the mankad incident involving Buttler and you can’t help but admire it. This suggestion of his was, obviously and expectedly, received with criticism and trolling, but, in my opinion, he’s actually got a point here. We’ve all been brainwashed to the extent where we feel that it’s okay for a non-striker to leave the crease early, and it’s the bowler who is ‘unethical’ if he takes the bails off and mankads the batter, and it is a mindset which, in many ways, is idiotic. So Ashwin’s suggestion makes a lot of sense. I mean, think about it - if umpires can take a run away from the batsman if he fails to touch the crease with his bat whilst he is running, and call it ‘one short’, then there is no reason why they should not do the same at the non-strikers’ end. We lose our minds if umpires don’t call no-balls so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be outraged if a non-striker tries to gain an unfair advantage. You can even probably go a step further and punish the batting side for it. A bowler bowling a no-ball is punished with a free-hit, so a non-striker leaving the crease early should ideally result in a five-run batting penalty for the batting side, along with the delivery in which the incident happened being considered as a dot ball.