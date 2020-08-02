IPL 2020 | We’ll miss fans but their safety is important for players, asserts Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has stated that fans make the IPL the product that it is but he added that the safety situation has thrown a big challenge and fans’ safety is paramount to everyone. The Indian vice-captain has also added that everyone involved with the IPL needs to be realistic and disciplined.

The simplistic move of Indian Premier League to the UAE has been decision inked with certainty but the very fact that the IPL will be played behind closed doors made for a greater deal of abruptness. From the very beginning of the league 12 years ago, the IPL has thrived on its entertainment factor, which was manifolded by some set of die-hard cricket fans - something that Rahane feels will be deeply missed in the upcoming edition, slated to be played in UAE.

"We will definitely miss our fans. fans are everything to us. When they come out and support us in the stadiums, it feels really good, inspires us to do well. Again, you got to think about their health and safety as well. We will miss them in the stadium. We are going to play for them, for our fans. I am sure they will enjoy watching us on TV," Rahane told India Today on the latest episode of Inspiration.

The players during the IPL will have to go through the rigours of staying put inside a bio-bubble with little to no outside contact. A slight breach of protocol would lead to a catastrophic situation and might sabotage the entire plans. Rahane stated that everyone will take a few days to adjust to such situations but felt that eventually will get accustomed to it.

"Talking about the bubble, it's important, we follow all the protocols. We were actually not sure when we were in New Zealand in Feb-March as to what is going to happen next. But now in August and September, we are in a situation where we should be realistic and be disciplined. I don't think it will take too much time to adjust. It's just a matter of 2-3 days being with the team to get used to the rules.

"I think, following the protocols and being focussed and disciplined will be really important, going forward at least for the next 7-8 months. IPL is happening, sadly because of the Covid-19 situation it's happening in Dubai. But you got to be happy for other people as well," Rahane said.