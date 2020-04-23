Throwback Thursday | Sachin Tendulkar becomes first man to scale mt.200 in ODIs

Welcome to a session where I take all you fans to a trip down the memory lane because, admit it, we are all victims of reminiscence. So here we unravel our weekly special segment ‘Throwback Thursday’, wherein the legend of Sachin Tendulkar was immortalized scoring his first 200 in ODIs.

It’s February 24, 2010, and the crowd at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior are ecstatic as they are witnessing one of the greatest ODI innings of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s long and glorious career. Yes, after 21 illustrious years in international cricket, the Master Blaster still looks at his best of form and there’s no stopping to it. And, mind you, it is against a strong South Africa bowling attack spearheaded by THE Dale Steyn. But the Indian batting lineup hasn’t been so kind on Steyn either.

Captain MS Dhoni just whacked Steyn for two sixes and a four in the 49th over. But now comes the real deal, as Tendulkar is on 199* with the last four deliveries remaining in India’s innings. The bowler is Charl Langeveldt and the pressure is on him as Dhoni had just jabbed a SIX off the first ball. Again, SACHIN IS ON 199* in a One Day International game. What happens next has the potential to change ODI cricket forever. No one in Men’s cricket has ever scored a double hundred in the 50-over format before. Well, my heart is thumping. Isn’t yours? Let’s see what unravels next, it’s just a few minutes away as we’re going look at what brought us to this point in the first place.

South Africa’s full-fledged tour started at the start of February with a two-match Test series which the two teams ended up drawing 1-1. Following that was this ongoing three-match ODI series, the first of which was won comfortably by the hosts. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur had just witnessed a last-ball thriller, a few days ago, with the pair of Sreesanth and Dhoni pulling off a last-ball run out of Wayne Parnell and India, thus, won the game by one run. After Tendulkar had fallen for just 4 runs in the game, the Indian middle-order took care of the innings and posted a decent total of 298/9. In reciprocation, even though Jacques Kallis pulled off a heroic 97-ball 89, the rest of the batting lineup heavily disappointed as the team fell just one run short in the end. Anyhow, India walked into the 2nd ODI, the match that matters at the moment more than anything else, with a 1-0 lead.

After having won the toss, MS Dhoni had opted to bat first on a favourable Gwalior pitch. But it was only a matter of time that South Africa got rid of Sehwag and broke the opening partnership. However, that didn’t stop Sachin at all who had started off the innings with shots concocted with god-like timing and placement. The flat pitch, that definitely favoured the batsmen, left the Protea bowlers under pressure especially in the presence of Tendulkar who had 21 years of experience in squeezing out full deliveries past the covers and off his pads. There was no other choice for the bowlers but to wait for God himself to make a mistake, but that is an oxymoron. While it was Tendulkar’s sense of placement that left the field setup negated, the quick outfield did the rest of the job for the master.

Once he got his eye in, the short boundaries and the flat pitch were too inviting. South Africa were, in fact, lucky to get Sehwag out following which Tendulkar formed strong and accelerating partnerships in Dinesh Karthik, Yusuf Pathan and MS Dhoni. All four of them were a treat to the India-heavy crowd and a massacre to the bowlers. All in all, it has been Tendulkar’s day so far and there was no way of him causing a blunder. I mean, if Tendulkar has to cross a busy national highway blindfolded he could still do it without getting a single scratch on his body. He looked that imminent on the cricket field all throughout the Indian innings.

Tendulkar was ruthless on his way to reaching his first fifty off 37 balls and his century off just 90 deliveries. Meanwhile, the South African seamers kept on making the mistake of trying to bowl too fast and as a result, sent down too many full tosses and full deliveries. Even the fairly unplayable yorkers remained fleeting and Tendulkar found gaps every time. Moreover, Karthik and Pathan squeezed off big sixes giving more power to the legendary batsman and his imminent form. Just a few overs following Sachin reaching his fifth 150 in ODIs, Pathan was dismissed and Dhoni joined in for another great partnership that would go into the three figures.

He had scored a coruscating 175 in a home game against Australia last year and he went past that score today by towering a SIX off van der Merwe’s delivery. And following that, he is already past his previous best score of 186* against New Zealand, more than a decade ago, with a casual flick to deep square leg for a single. Meanwhile, the presence of MS Dhoni meant that too much running wasn’t in the picture as Dhoni sailed his way to a 35-ball 68, crafting well-muscled fours and sixes, without tiring Tendulkar who stayed on the crease for all 50 overs of India’s innings.

After he hit 187, off 135 balls, Sachin was only dealing in singles and doubles during the death overs. He finally reached 199, five overs later, off 164 balls in the 48th over. He was already past Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry’s 194, the previous best record in ODI cricket. As if destiny wanted the most special cricketer in history to reach the most special feat ever. Sachin didn’t get a single delivery in the following over that saw Dhoni squeezing out 17 runs off Steyn. But here’s the moment we were all waiting for. After the six off the first delivery of the 50th over, Dhoni took a single off the second and passed on the strike to Tendulkar. Well, who can beat destiny!

We’re still in the first innings and even though India are close to a gigantic total of 400, it doesn’t matter yet. The result of the game doesn’t matter, wouldn’t matter. All that matters is the man of the moment, Sachin Tendulkar and the never-seen-before feat that he is going to achieve next unless something really unfortunate happens. As already mentioned before, those muscling shots from Dhoni in the previous over and the first ball of Langeveldt’s final over has the pressure on the bowlers. The crowd has their eyes set on the greatest Indian cricketer, who has exactly 17597 runs in ODIs at this point of time, that the world has ever seen. Sachin, on strike, is batting for a moment that can change the course of cricket history. This is the moment. This is everything.

Welcome to a Moment in History.