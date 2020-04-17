Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Virender Sehwag vs Tamim Iqbal

Barely half a generation apart, here are two extremely reliable Asian openers with the ability to change any 50-over game around for their respective teams. Welcome to the April 17 edition of ‘Friday Fights’ and today, it’s the battle between India’s Virender Sehwag and Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh.

Under Sourav Ganguly’s keen eyes grew an opener who would end up being considered a champion across generations. A breezy, fearless batsman who, against all odds and brilliant stroke playing, plied runs in both formats and became Team India’s go-to opener. On the other hand, we have calm and composed definitive-eyed visionary from Bangladesh who became one of the best batsmen the nation has ever produced. So for today’s great battle we put the two men against each other, purely as openers, and see who wins. Here we go.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Tamim kicks off the battle with a winning stroke

The firm and tough Bangladeshi opener, with his elegance and style, STRIKES FIRST! Tamim Iqbal, with an overall career average of 36.74, lands the first punch, and Virender Sehwag- with a career average of 35.05 takes the BLOW! But the action has just started.

Virender Sehwag-8 Tamim Iqbal-10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: Tamim punches even harder

Bangladesh’s most exclusive and stylish run-piler, Tamim Iqbal just can’t hold himself back when it’s a game- be it cricket or boxing! So here he is going full Tamim on the Indian opener and WHACK! Sehwag - with an average in foreign conditions at 35.61- can’t escape the former Indian captain with 37.71.

Virender Sehwag-8 Tamim Iqbal-10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: Three whacks in a row for Tamim

Quite the fiercest blow one might say, the Bangladeshi left-handed opener has landed his best punch so far in the battle -with a commendable speed of 39.23- and beats Sehwag’s average at home conditions, which is at 35.85. Now, that’s THREE IN A ROW for Tamim but the game has really begun, let’s see how it progresses!

Virender Sehwag-7 Tamim Iqbal-10

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: Sehwag punches back

WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! Hold on. Just when you thought that Tamim is punching Sehwag all out of the game, here’s the Indian stalwart whacking his way into the game. Both the Asian openers had their own share of ups and downs in their career but in a game of boxing, there’s irrespective of all factors. And here we are looking at their respective average in neutral venues and Sehwag, with the stronger guard, pulls off a last-minute punch, with a speed of 33.38, beating Tamim’s 29.81.

Virender Sehwag- 10 Tamim Iqbal- 7

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: Sehwag punches above and beyond

HUGE are the moments that make you a hero or make you irrelevant. Both Sehwag and his Bangladeshi counterpart have made it a point to remain relevant as long as possible, across all these years. So we looked back at their average in major tournaments and WHOA SEHWAG, with 41.95, makes his dominant punch once again on Tamim with 30.78. The BEST one so far in the game.

Virender Sehwag- 10 Tamim Iqbal- 5

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: Sehwag rises and shoves even harder

WHOA! We definitely did not see THAT coming! After a three-in-row spree for Tamim, it’s now Sehwag’s turn to take over. That was a huge blow by the Indian veteran and Iqbal barely survives a fall to the ground. The former Indian batsman- with a massive career strike rate of 104.3- is making his counterpart all panting with 78.7 in his account.

Virender Sehwag- 10 Tamim Iqbal- 6

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Sehwag goes punchin’

WOW! No more surprises! This is looking like Sehwag’s game now and millions across the nation are cheering for him! Sehwag with a conversion rate of 39.47 % thrashes Tamim’s 27.65 %. This was a big-time coming from the star batsman, wasn’t it? So that’s FOUR IN A ROW for the Indian veteran! But can he maintain his gigantic form against another ODI giant?

Virender Sehwag- 10 Tamim Iqbal- 6

ROUND 8 -> NO OF FIFTY-PLUS SCORES WITH 120+ STRIKE RATE: The biggest PUNCH of the night

Winning is a habit, they say! ANOTHER ROUND, ANOTHER VICTORY FOR VIRENDER SEHWAG. That punch by Sehwag, at a raging speed of 27mph, was so hard that Tamim with only 1mph has fallen to the ground. Can he get up? FIVE IN A ROW, FOR SEHWAG WITH THIS! Someone wake Tamim Iqbal up!

Virender Sehwag- 10 Tamim Iqbal- 1

ROUND 9 -> NUMBER OF FIFTIES IN WINNING CAUSES: Tamim tries to put up a fight

No, no, no. The fight isn’t over yet! How long can Tamim bow down? And you should never do. This is a man who has almost always taken charge in ICC tournaments for his underdog side. He sure knows how to handle pressure, even though he didn’t win the round, he did fight back after falling to the ground. Sehwag punches at Tamim with 28 half-centuries in won games as compared to the latter’s 25 50s resistance.

Virender Sehwag- 10 Tamim Iqbal- 8

ROUND 10 -> HUNDREDS IN WINNING CAUSES: There’s no stopping Viru and his upper-cut

Now the BATTLE has moved to the more serious stages, Sehwag has been able to exert maximum resistance and full blows on Tamim. We’re soon going to have a winner. So, game on it is! With 14 hundreds in winning cause the Indian opener has made Tamim’s 10 look slightly meek. This just gets better and better. Guess who is winning?

Virender Sehwag-10 Tamim Iqbal- 8

Round 11 -> NUMBER OF FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Tamim rises from his Ashes and lands an insane punch

OH, OH! Sehwag is running out of breath! What an amazing delivery that was from the underdog. As they say, never underestimate the underdog. That one HEFTY PUNCH, with 17 fifty-plus scores in successful ODI chases, Tamim has announced war again against Sehwag, with 11. Sanity has been restored.

Virender Sehwag- 6 Tamim Iqbal- 10

FINAL ROUND -> AVERAGE IN ICC KNOCKOUT MATCHES: Tamim lands final punch for saving grace

THAT IS IT! IT’S ALL OVER! WE HAVE A WINNER! Even though Tamim’s average knockout matches of ICC events of 47.5 stands higher than Sehwag’s 44.16, the latter has been a champion throughout this battle and the crown will go to him.

Virender Sehwag- 9 Tamim Iqbal- 10

WINNER BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT - VIRENDER SEHWAG

FINAL SCORE: SEHWAG 108 - 91 TAMIM

OH, well, that was some insane competition between the two mainstays of their respective time in their respective teams! Virender Sehwag, one of the best openers that India had, did emerge victorious in most rounds but that was one hell of a ride! Looking at their careers did make us realize the importance these stalwarts carried in their respective teams. Always appreciate a good game. Anyway, that brings an end to this week’s edition of ‘Friday Fights’. We will be back with yet another rigorous battle next week, but until then, stay safe, stay home and keep watching cricket classics and follow FRIDAY FIGHTS every week.