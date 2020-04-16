Throwback Thursday | Troy Deeney’s redemption strike seals 2013 Championship playoff semi-final

Moments transcends everything in sport and none more so than in football, especially the good ones. Welcome to 'Throwback Thursday', where we take a look at a moment in history and in this week’s edition, we look at the 2013 Championship Semi-final and a moment that Watford fans will never forget.

It’s the 12th of May 2013 and nothing is as perfectly poised in the world at that moment in time as Vicarage Road is. Watford have a 2-1 lead against Leicester City in the Championship’s play-off semi-finals and with the first leg going to Leicester City (1-0), it meant that the aggregate score-line is level at 2-2. Plus, we’re deep into added time in the second half, so deep that the referee Michael Olivier has his whistle to his mouth and is ready to blow to take the game to extra time.

But as luck would have it, Leicester City’s Anthony Knockaert is standing over a penalty that would seal that playoff final spot for the Foxes. It would seal Watford's fate, Knockaert's fate, Nigel Pearson's fate and the fate of everyone else hovering in and around the ground. It would be a moment that everyone would remember and remember forever because Wembley and millions in prize money is calling out. But before we leap off the springboard and into the pool of nostalgia below, before we dive into the climax and reach the end, let’s roll it all back and figure out exactly how we got here in the first place.

Because as fate would have it, Watford were never supposed to even be here. They had a stuttering start to their Championship season and ten games into the season, the Hornets were at 14th place, struggling to do well. But then BOOOM! Suddenly, out of nowhere, the Hornets had built up momentum and started flirting not with a playoff spot but with an automatic promotion place. That would take them directly into the Premier League with no need for an extra game, but the kicker is that there are only two spots up for grabs.

Cardiff City looked like Champions about half-way into that season which meant that Hull City were what Watford had to overcome and they nearly did it. The final day of the regular season and Watford had cut down a seven-point lead to just one. They knew that if they beat Leeds United and Hull City failed to win, they would finish in that coveted automatic promotion spot. Hull City, magnanimously, did their bit and drew 2-2 to Champions Cardiff City, which meant that Watford needed a win. They failed, thanks to a sublime 90th-minute goal from Ross McCormack, and even lost Troy Deeney to a red card.

It meant that Deeney would miss the first leg of the playoff semi-final against Leicester City and the Foxes were overjoyed at that fact. Because it wasn’t like they walked into the game with their best foot forward. They needed, after being in top-six contention for most of the season, a win against Nottingham Forest and Bolton not to beat Blackpool in order to make the final playoff spot. Somehow, after a five-goal thriller against Forest, Anthony Knockaert scored the winner and sent the Foxes through solely on goal difference.

That helped build momentum for the Nigel Pearson’s side and they certainly made the most of it after dominating the first half of semi-final. They made the most of the fact that the first leg was played at home in the King Power and dominated the first half with a powerful display of football. But they squandered what can only be called guilt edge chances to give the Hornets a fighting chance. They grabbed ahold of the second half only for Alex Geijo and Matej Vydra to waste the best chances of the game.

© Twitter

It was supposed to be all the fat lady sang but then with eight minutes left on the clock, up popped David Nugent with his first goal in 17 games. That was the striker's first goal since January and it meant that Watford, who were one win from the Premier League during the regular season, now had everything to do in the second leg and it meant that Matej Vydra was rueing his miss. The striker was in tremendous form going into the play-offs and was even named, rightfully, the Championship’s player of the year.

It’s why many were shell-shocked that the forward who netted 20 goals in the normal season, was the one who missed a glorious chance. But both Watford and Vydra would have a second leg to make up for their problems and they had one Troy Deeney back in play. He was their main man and Deeney proved as much by changing the way Matej Vydra played. Somehow, the attacker found his best form and opened the scoring with a sumptuous volley 15 minutes into the second leg. That would be the boost that the Hornets needed but then up, again, popped David Nugent and his head.

Zero goals in 16 games and then suddenly Nugent’s scored two in two, with another header finding the net. It restored the parity four minutes after Vydra’s opener. But this was Vydra’s night and, he was, after being named the Championship’s player of the season, not to be denied. Goal number two arrived and it was all Troy Deeney which would have been redemption enough for anybody else. He became the perfect target man and as he had done a catalogue of times in the regular season, Deeney laid it off for Vydra to power home.

And that has always been Deeney’s MO. Cometh the moment, the cometh the man, attitude but with a pinch of relentlessness and teamwork. It had always worked for him but this season, the Englishman has really needed it. Because of the incidents that soured his reputation with the world and it saw him spend the first six games of the season in jail. It meant that Watford struggled from the get-go but yet Deeney, once he was back, was brilliant. 19 goals and 9 assists in 40 games was impressive but his overall play meant Vydra and everyone else flourished.

So much so that he (Deeney) even wore the armband for a handful of games. And all night, in the second leg, he’d caused problems for the Foxes. They couldn’t handle him, with him often bullying defenders into submission, and nothing proved that as much as Vydra’s goal. But that was it. Watford struggled after that and then Anthony Knockaert flew to the floor after Marco Cassetti opted to rest his hand on the winger’s shoulder. We’re in the 90+6 minute and Vicarage Road collectively groans as Michael Olivier points to the spot.

Knockaert bounces back up like a springbok, grabs the ball and he confidently strides towards the penalty spot. The stadium is silent but for the Leicester City fans whose voices are now drowning out the Hornets, who’ve disappeared. They’re instead spending time inside their own heads. You could practically hear their thoughts because you're thinking the exact same thing, wondering, is there enough time? Is there enough time? Knockaert steps back and Michael Olivier blows his whistle.

Welcome to a moment in history.