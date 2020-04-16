Glaws.in merges with Cricketprediction.com

Archives of all old articles of Glaws.in as well as new developments and news would be available on the URL https://cricketprediction.com/gambling/ . The new cricket and gaming news portal would cover cricket betting tips, cricket and sports newsas well as all updates and developments relating to the Indian gaming industry.

Commenting on the merger, Pontus Lemberg, Director of Kingline Ltd. said, “We are very excited to merge Glaws.in with our flagship cricket news website Cricketprediction.com Glaws’ brand and readership will provide an added boost to Cricketprediction.com. Our team of reporters will continue to report latest breaking news and developments about the online gaming, casino, sports betting, poker, rummy and fantasy sports space in India. Further, the revamped website will provide readers with live cricket updates, news and analysis on everything relating to cricket and the gaming industry.” Glaws.in was initially acquired from its founder and Indian gaming industry expert, Jay Sayta, in November 2019 by Nordanvind Investments Ltd, a Kingline Ltd. subsidiary.