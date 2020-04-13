Overreaction Monday ft Barcelona, Harry Kane and the Neymar vs Ronaldinho war

Overthinking and over-reacting to situations is the human way but when it comes to football something clicks in a person that makes things comical, ludicrous and rarely sensible. That being said after a packed weekend of hysterical fans in England, there were bound to be a few hare-brained ideas.

Barcelona in are in danger of ‘moral decay'

After a week of what has been utter drama and then some, Barcelona president candidate Victor Font has claimed that the club are on the verge of moral decay.

SC Take: Barcelona have had some week. Even without football, somehow the La Liga side have managed to have a crisis and this time possibly the only good this is the fact that Lionel Messi has no part to play in it, that we know off. After Josep Maria Bartomeu tried to sly cull his board, the board decided to take action with six people resigning including Emili Rousaud who has been touted to replace Bartomeu.

But Victor Font, another man touted to replace Bartomeu, has instead said that everything has happened to Barcelona over the last few years has seen the club on the verge of decay. Not just economical decay but a moral decay as well with them on the verge of losing their values. Now for some fans, this may seem like an overreaction but it’s the furthest thing. Instead, this is to the point and given the money they’ve spent, few wouldn’t expect an economic decay. The moral one, well their ongoing civil war, the fact that their COVID-19 salary cuts were fought and the other issues prove that rather nicely.

Harry Kane can no longer be compared to Sergio Aguero and Robert Lewandowski

Amidst rumours that clubs could have Harry Kane for £200 million, the interweb has taken to claiming that the England captain is no longer an elite/world-class striker.

SC Take: Since the 2014/15 season, Harry Kane has played 187 games in the Premier League which is just short of the total 224 mark. Now that includes the 20 league games that Kane has played this season with 38 taken for the total. In that 187 games, Kane has scored 133 goals in just the Premier League. Lewandowski, in the same time period, has managed 153 and Aguero managed 128 and played about the same number of games as Kane.

That is just based on pure statistics. Add in big games, key moments, the fact that he doesn’t play with a billion dollars to back him and the fact that he’s singlehandedly lead the club, alongside a few others, to the position they are in and Kane automatically becomes elite. Add his performances for England into the mix, his performances at the 2018 World Cup and various other tournaments which all back the fact that Kane is elite. Injury-prone, over the last few years, but an elite stone-cold striker.

Neymar and Ronaldinho can never be compared on the same plane

A social media graphic showed the world that Neymar is the better all-around player than Ronaldinho but many believe that the two Brazilians are incomparable.

SC Take: The image has caused a lot of chaos for the world despite the fact that a global pandemic has literally made the world standstill. The sheer fact that Neymar has out-performed and has far better statistics than Ronaldinho had, at the same age, has bemused, befuddled and scared a few people. Because after all he is Neymar and Ronaldinho is Ronaldinho. Keeping aside the fact that they are two majestic footballers, the older Brazilian is too many the reason why they fell in love with football with Neymar the complete opposite.

But Dinho, for all his talent and individual awards, never got to play in a world that seems to love attackers as much as Neymar has. Plus, the fact that he formed a part of one of the greatest tridents in footballing history adds to his tally but on the basis of pure statistics, Neymar is the better all-around player. But then the debate switches over to a Ballon d’Or but unfortunately for Neymar, he played in an era where two men owned that trophy.

N’Golo Kante is no longer what Chelsea need under Frank Lampard

With the great N’Golo Kante at 29, the world and the interweb believes that the all-action, world-class midfielder is no longer what Chelsea needs under Super Frankie.

SC Take: The confusion over where should N’Golo Kante play has been everlasting. It became a key reason/weapon to use against Maurizio Sarri but when Lampard took over few said anything. Despite the fact that the Frenchman was used in the same position that the Blues’ former Italian coach did and it has worked. Because for all his genius defensive ability, Kante’s stamina and his tactical acumen make him a good man to have in a box-to-box role.

But it has come at a cost. This season has seen the 29-year-old suffer more injuries than he has ever suffered in his career with it costing him his place in the team. Things have become so bad, that Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Jorginho have all out-performed the Frenchman and Kante needs more. He thrives as a box-to-box but he’s at his effervescent best in a double pivot which is not something that Super Frankie will ever use or at least it doesn’t look like he ever will. Yes, unfortunately, it seems that, N’Golo Kante is no longer what Chelsea need under Frank Lampard but there are plenty of fishes in the ocean.