Not sure if Olympics can go ahead in July 2021, admits CEO Toshiro Muto

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto has stated that he is unsure if the event can even go ahead in 2021. Last month, the Olympics was postponed with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, with the Paralympics slated to begin on Aug. 24.

The Tokyo Olympics was postponed until 2021 after talks between Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, which led to the confirmation of a decision forced by the coronavirus pandemic. It was declared that the Olympics will now officially open on 23 July 2021 so as to give organisers the time needed to prepare once again. However, now the organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto stated that even the delayed date has implications.

“I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not. We're certainly not in a position to give you a clear answer." The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24," Tokyo organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto said, speaking through an interpreter at a news conference conducted remotely, reported Times of India.

“We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year. So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games. We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis.” Muto was asked if there are alternative plans to 2021. Rather than think about alternative plans, we should put in all of our efforts,” he said.

While the postponement has come as a huge financial loss for the Japanse Government, Muto has added that they have covered the tournament under many insurance policies. What's not clear, however, is if the postponement is covered and included under the same.

“Tokyo 2020 has taken out several insurance policies. But whether the postponement of the games qualifies as an event that is covered is not clear yet. After the Olympic torch relay was cancelled, the Olympic flame was put under the management of Tokyo 2020.

“Obviously in the future there is a possibility it might be put on display somewhere. However, for now, it is under the management of Tokyo 2020 and I'm not going to make any further comment on the issue," Muto added.