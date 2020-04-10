Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Rahul Dravid vs Inzamam-ul-Haq

Two weeks ago, we had Sourav Ganguly and Saeed Anwar go toe-to-toe with each other in what was the first Indo-Pak encounter in Friday Fights history, and this week, we’ve got something better and bigger. This week’s edition features the battle of the titans - Rahul Dravid and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Watching two young and agile high-flying athletes compete with each other is one thing, but engrossing yourself in an absolute technical bout between two perfectionists gives you joy and satisfaction that is simply unbridled. During their playing days, Rahul Dravid and Inzamam-ul-Haq were two men who epitomized selflessness and were always ready to run through a brick wall for their country, but today, they face an uphill task of battling each other. We’ve seen these two absolute connoisseurs of the sport battle it out on a cricket field, but who would come out on top if they were thrown inside a ring - to fight to save their legacy? Without further ado, LET’S GET READY TO WITNESS THE RUMBLE!

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: Inzy draws first blood

The bout sees an extremely slow start with both men almost wasting the entire first round trying to get hold of each other, but Big Inzy Bhai, right towards the end of the round, catches Jammy with a right hand to the face. The former Pakistan skipper’s career average of 39.52 is marginally enough to secure him the lead over Dravid, whose average of 39.16 let him down on this occasion.

Dravid - 8 Inzamam - 10

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: Dravid counters Inzy’s assault using quick feet

On the back of the sweet hit he managed to land towards the end of Round 1, Inzy utters the words “RUTHLESS AGGRESSION” and goes for a wild swing, but Dravid evades, swirls and lands a hook right on the jaw of the big man. The Indian’s average of 41.26 in the home conditions is five more than his counterpart, and so we’re back on level terms.

Dravid - 10 Inzamam - 8

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: And the Big Man strikes back with vengeance

OH WE’VE GOT SOME MISUNDERSTANDING HERE! Dravid runs to pump himself - and the crowd up - but Inzamam, who interpreted it as the Indian mocking his (lack of) running ability, is agitated by the gesture and absolutely MAULS the Indian. His average away from home of 56.89 is THIRTEEN more than Dravid’s 43.11 and leaves the latter grounded.

Dravid - 7 Inzamam - 10

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: And the madness has begun!

Now THIS is what we’ve all been waiting for. No more soft grapples or light punches, the two are properly on it now. Dravid delivers two sucker punches to Inzy’s gut, but the Monster from Multan, almost unperturbed, gives the Wall a death stare and pegs him back with a bludgeoning uppercut. Inzy’s average of 35.89 in neutral venues once again scores him another mini-victory over Dravid, whose average sits at a miserable 34.04.

Dravid - 8 Inzamam - 10

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: The Wall runs over Inzamam without mercy

OH HOLD ON, WHERE DID THIS COME FROM? Inzy looks to have the measure of Dravid, cornering him towards the turnbuckle, but the Wall swivers out of trouble, pins Inzamam to the corner and BRUTALIZES him with FIVE punches right to the face. With his average of 46.46 in ICC tournaments, the Karnataka lad just showed Inzy, who in turn averages just 21.08, who the REAL boss is, when it comes to the big occasion!

Dravid - 10 Inzamam - 7

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: Dravid’s best efforts no match to Inzy’s effortless genius

Sometimes, even your best effort isn't good enough or, to put it in millennial slang, ‘it be like that sometimes’, and Dravid just realized it. Albeit a tad over-ambitious, Dravid does everything he can to try and knock Inzamam out in this round, but his strike rate of 71.24 is absolutely no match to the Pakistani brute’s 74.24.

Dravid - 8 Inzamam - 10

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): A botchy round ends with a botched maneuver

Sometimes, putting two old men - both well past their prime - up against each other in a ring is not the greatest of ideas. We saw it in the Goldberg vs Undertaker encounter in Saudi Arabia last year and we’re seeing it again now. After three minutes of botched punches and blocks, Dravid’s conversion rate of 12.63 is ‘less worse’ than Inzamam’s 10.75. He will take it, nevertheless.

Dravid - 10 Inzamam - 8

ROUND 8 -> NO OF 50s IN WINNING CAUSES: The two men go from zero to hundred in under a minute!

Did I seriously make the grave mistake of writing these two off? Well, scratch that! The two exchange vigorous blows from the very moment the bell goes off, making Round 7 look like a well-choreographed joke. The high-intensity round sees Dravid, with 47 fifties in winning causes, land a barrage of punches on Inzamam, but the big man from Multan, staggeringly, absorbs EVERYTHING to give not one, not two, but FIFTY FIVE punches in return. TAKE THAT!

Dravid - 9 Inzamam - 10

ROUND 9 -> NO OF 100s IN WINNING CAUSES: Neither men can dare afford to BLINK!

THIS IS INCREDIBLE! I repeat, THIS. IS. INCREDIBLE. The standard of fighting in this bout is so high that it’s putting the Rumble in the Jungle bout between Ali and Foreman to shame! Inzy throws punch after punch towards Dravid but NO, the Wall absorbs everything, removes his helmet and drains the sweat off his head and BAM, rocks his enemy with a startling rear hand hook. 7 hundreds in winning causes for Inzy ain’t enough, as Dravid goes one better with 8 to edge ahead in the encounter.

Dravid - 10 Inzamam - 9

ROUND 10 -> NO OF 50+ SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: AND THE WALL STRIKES AGAIN!

OH MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS ME! Are we witnessing Rahul Dravid or The Hulkamaniac at his peak? YET AGAIN Inzy throws everything he has to down the Indian, but Dravid, impenetrable and impregnable as ever, with blood dripping from his mouth, delivers a sucker punch to FLOOR Inzamam. With 22 fifty-plus scores in successful chases, he edges Inzamam by one, and the big man is absolutely devastated and shocked as the bell rings.

Dravid - 10 Inzamam - 9

ROUND 11 -> AVERAGE IN H2H MATCHES: THE GREATEST BOUT IN FRIDAY FIGHTS HISTORY?

Eleven rounds and 33 minutes into this absolutely excruciating bout, these two are STILL INSEPARABLE. After the lung-busting rounds 9 and 10, you thought the fight would ease off? Well joke’s on you, ‘cause it has just FIRED UP even more! The barrage of punches he took in the previous two rounds have taken a clear toll on Dravid, who’s average in H2H matches of 36.51 is dismissed by Inzamam’s figure of 43.69. Well, well, well, into the last round we go.

Dravid - 8 Inzamam - 10

FINAL ROUND -> AVERAGE IN ICC KNOCKOUT MATCHES: Dravid ends on a high but a final decision is awaited

DING DING DING! The final bell has rung, but NO, we don’t have a winner yet. Dravid’s average in ICC knockout matches of 36.28 gives him the edge over his counterpart, but it’s not enough to knock out his opponent as Inzamam’s 25.16 does enough to keep him in the bout. So, it all comes down to the judges’ decision now. The two men are standing at the corner leaning on the turnbuckle, with their energy bars in negative, anxiously awaiting the result.

AND THE WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION - RAHUL DRAVID

AND THE JUDGES HAVE MADE THEIR CALL! Rahul Dravid, Ladies and Gentlemen, walks away from Madison Square Garden as the winner of the bout. Controversy erupts as Inzy’s manager Aamir Sohail storms into the ring to confront the referee, but he runs for his life as soon as Venkatesh Prasad steps into the ring. Truly remarkable scenes, but eventually, it’s The Wall from Karnataka that prevails.

FINAL SCORE: RAHUL DRAVID 109 - 108 INZAMAM-UL-HAQ

This bout was a poetic representation of Rahul Dravid’s career, wasn’t it? Fights hard, does all the dirty work and scrambles his way towards victory only for the limelight to be stolen by someone else. And today, it had to be Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail of all people. He wouldn’t mind it though, for at the end of the day, he achieved the primary goal - victory. That brings an end to the April 10 edition of Friday Fights, but make sure to join us next week for yet another highly enthralling and entertaining bout. See ya!