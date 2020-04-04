Satire Saturday | Sourav Ganguly calls Ehsan Mani to make up for COVID-19-induced losses

It is an unprecedented time for the cricket world and easily the worst since World War - II. The losses that cricket has been suffering is way beyond comprehension. And that eventually forced the BCCI boss to keep the board’s ego aside and call Pakistan to schedule a tour to make up for the losses.

If you are not under the cave for years, it is not news for you that India-Pakistan doesn’t play cricket anymore. Of course, their morality goes for a toss in the World Cups and Asia Cups but bi-lateral series, eh? Our government is too busy to give us permission and it would hurt our countrymen’s sentiments. However, when the Prime Minister of India did a Video Conference with the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to combat COVID-19 pandemic together, Ganguly found a solution to the problem he has been seeking for a while now.

As per the projected figure, the BCCI is set to lose over 10,000 crores if the IPL gets cancelled straight away and that means there has been a bigger than a year's salaries of all domestic and international cricketers are at stake. With an IPL looking unlikely because of the pandemic, the BCCI has been doing rounds of meetings with all the insurance companies but after seeing PM’s meeting, an idea struck to his head and he called an emergency meeting of the Apex Council.

Sourav: Hey Jay, should we schedule a series with Pakistan once the pandemic gets back to normal? It can be good money and even the Test matches will be packed. What do you say?

Jay: What are you saying, Dada? You know the implications, right? And the bigger forces are at play as well.

Sourav: Definitely, but the ball has already been rolled. I am following the flow. And we’ll project it systematically.

**Jay Shah goes on a thinking mode** with Arun Dhumal, the BCCI treasurer and Jayesh George, the BCCI joint secretary, already sending their nods of approval. That forced Shah to take a break and make a phone call to higher authorities in Indian government - you know, who? - and that has been approved in a go too.

Jay Shah had a shock of his life while delivering the news to the BCCI president that how come the Indian government actually permitted the tour to be pitched. But then he realised it was huge money - something that would be of great help to the Indian economy. The next moment Ganguly sent a message to his Pakistan Cricket Board counterpart - Ehsan Mani - to fix a time for the meeting.

Mani thought Ganguly’s message was about the scheduling of Asia Cup but the next moment, he was jumping on his chair after seeing the message. “Ganguly actually wants to play us in an extended tour,” he called up his CEO Wasim Khan, who was speechless after hearing this. “Are you sure? Tell me it is not a media report you are talking about,” came the voice from the other side. “No, Sourav Ganguly just messaged me.”

Both figured out it was because of the potential IPL cancellation but decided to keep it close because of the numerous other forces at play. Ganguly had asked Mani for a meeting in the evening over a video call and Mani was waiting for that alongside Khan.

At 6 PM, on Friday

Ganguly: Hey Ehsan, How are you doing? Lemme get to the point straight away. It seems like we are all on the same boat. And it needs something bigger than differences to fight the losses.

Ehsan: I agree, Sourav. What do you suggest?

Ganguly: Can the series be planned for the latter half of the year when the Asia Cup is planned? I will get Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to agree to the proposal of shelving it. Can you give me a confirmation?

Ehsan: You know your system better than me, Sourav? You have been a player and an administrator too. Can you give me a written assurance? Won’t be able to make any sort of announcement because of what you did to us last time.

Ganguly: Sure thing. I have sorted out issues from our end. So we will go for it?

Ehsan: 100 %. Thank you.

While this was news for others at BCCI, the announcement made fans go nuts in both countries with the lockdown serving well to everyone. The Asia Cup stands cancelled with India setting for a series with Pakistan in September-October.

But all that suddenly pissed off one man - Shayarar Khan of the PCB and Shashank Manohar of the BCCI, the two men in charge when the last time BCCI failed to honour the last FTP. Khan called up Manohar to put a stop on that and Manohar assured him to do his best on his capacity as ICC president.

In a Video conference, Manohar asked Ganguly to put a stop on the plan saying it messes up their plans for the T20 World Cup but Ganguly was of no heed to that. He was adamant the tour go ahead because it was once in a lifetime thing for a generation of Indian cricketers and fans. Manohar, when stated that he wouldn’t allow it to continue, Ganguly took it as a personal challenge and threatened to host another IPL with all international boards.

Understanding it would have a negative impact on his reputation, Manohar slyly disconnected the call and eventually agreed for the tour. Seeing the situation going that far, the PCB were convinced of the tour and had their own celebration in their Lahore office. The BCCI burst a few crackers too on the night of India’s own NHS lighting celebration on April 5 and everyone waited for the pandemic to be over so that they could have their own 2004 moment.

Come to think of it, how beautiful it will be!