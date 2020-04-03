Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Hashim Amla vs Rohit Sharma

While the last three encounters were mouth-watering, none would get better than it - Hashim Amla vs Rohit Sharma. History has never seen two openers dominate as much as these two in the modern day and what happens when they go head-to-head in terms of statistics? Let’s find out, today!

We have had six bouts of Friday Fights thus far and most of them have gone down to the wire. And, after all these bouts, we are here to witness two modern-day openers fight it out head-to-head. On one hand, there is Hashim Amla, who has taken batting at the top of the order to another level. On the other hand, there stands Rohit Sharma, who you all know is the best ODI opener at the moment.

Last week, it was Sourav Ganguly and Saeed Anwar, who went head-to-head, not physically but in a bout of stats that was fought till the very end. But really, was it the best that you could ever witness? While they have not won a World Cup, there sure is a chance that someone might go home as the winner following this bout.

Don’t we all want to see both of them get into the ring and have a go at each other’s gigantic figure in the stats corner? Oh, it’s going to be a hell of a fight, I reckon.

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: AND, HASHIM AMLA ANNOUNCES HIMSELF!

And, the bout has just begun, both of them are circling each other, moving in tandem, a synchronised beauty. Out of nowhere, there comes an attempted punch from Rohit which Amla manages to move away. Wait, what has happened here? We have the wrong visuals in play, it was Amla who landed the first punch with a career average of 49.46 over Rohit’s 49.27.

Hashim Amla-10 Rohit Sharma-9

ROUND 2 -> AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: Amla with another punch

Amla gets himself off to a great start, two punches without a reply from the Indian opener. It has started very well like Rohit’s career, slow to begin with but can he make a comeback? Talking about this punch, Amla’s average in foreign conditions is a tens apart from Rohit’s at 46.83 to 38.48.

Hashim Amla-10 Rohit Sharma-8

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: Rohit is starting to feel HOME now!

At home, Rohit is a different ‘beast,’ he can punch and punch so ‘hard.’ Rohit’s 63 is so marginal compared to Amla’s 54.65 which has indeed caught the South African by surprise. With that, Rohit Sharma gets one at the top of the order. But the contest is not over, does it look like?

Hashim Amla-8 Rohit Sharma-10

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: Home away from home for Rohit!

He’s back, another one bites the dust for Amla! After a strong start, Amla continues to ‘choke’ here just like his team in a major ICC competition. Rohit’s strong form in neutral venues with an average of 52.95 is a massive ‘W’ for him and an ‘L’ for Amla who averages 44.82.

Hashim Amla-8 Rohit Sharma-10

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: And, he continues to dominate, wait, WHO?

Oh, he needs no introduction, it is Rohit Sharma! Major tournaments call in for a major player and hence Rohit continues his dominance. Amla averages 38.5 in major tournaments while Rohit continues dominating with 59. Three straight wins for the ‘R’ rated superstar - Rohit Sharma.

Hashim Amla-8 Rohit Sharma-10

ROUND 6 -> STRIKE RATE: Rohit delivers the ‘Hahahaha’ to Hashim Amla

Okay, it was a round of surprise and that’s for sure. No one expected Rohit to have such a low strike rate in ODIs, with an 88.92 strike rate. But, more scarily, the right-handed South African almost equalled it with 88.39 before he fell out of form, both in cricket and in the boxing rout. He started well surely but Rohit has become the ‘king-pin’ here!!

Hashim Amla-9 Rohit Sharma-10

ROUND 7-> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS (in %): Is that a Superman? Nah, it is AMLA

Boy-oh-boy has he not come back into the contest at the right time! Just when it started to threaten away from his hands, Amla landed an undercut to the jaw. And, it's by a tiny margin, with Amla’s 40.9 edging past Rohit’s 40.27. Right then, we got a contest in our hands!

Hashim Amla-10 Rohit Sharma-9

ROUND 8 -> NUMBER OF FIFTIES IN WINNING CAUSES: Amla silences Rohit ‘shhh’

That sound, that deafening silence clearly has started to fill the stadium. Fan favourite Rohit is back to getting the punches from Amla. And, you can see it on his face, Rohit is sweating more in the ring than he does in Mumbai. Amla’s 29 half-centuries is a tall one in front of Rohit’s 22. With that, he’s slowly creeping his way back into the contest!!

Hashim Amla-10 Rohit Sharma-9

ROUND 9 -> NUMBER OF HUNDREDS IN WINNING CAUSES: Amla has landed another punch!!

Looks like he is a bit of a fighter, or as it looks like! Amla has FRICKING 24 hundreds against Rohit’s 22. He really does like ‘three figures,’ doesn’t he? Oh boy oh boy! We have a really head-to-head fought battle, never seen in such competence. And, today it really looks like we might have to separate them after the fight...

Hashim Amla-10 Rohit Sharma-9

ROUND 10 -> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Surely, this is not the end!

Come’ on Rohit, chants a young fan! Little does he know that the events in the ring are completely opposite of what he wants. His hero, the mighty ‘R’ that some say is even better than Super ‘V’ is down. Is he down for the bout? Is it done with Amla’s strike rate of 83.54 over Rohit’s 82.99? No, he is trying to get back on his feet!

Hashim Amla-10 Rohit Sharma-9

ROUND 11 -> AVERAGE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: ROHIT IS BACK WITH A JAB

No one is taking the contest away from Rohit’s hands, not even the ‘record-breaker,’ Amla. It is Rohit with the comeback, that punch straight towards Amla’s cheeks. And, he spits blood, oh things are getting serious and it looks like the fight is going down in history. Mumbaikar's 63.37 is ahead of Amla by a margin. With one round to go, what are we going to witness?

Hashim Amla-9 Rohit Sharma-10

FINAL ROUND -> AVERAGE IN H2H MATCHES: And, with that its a RESULT?

It was Amla who landed the final blow on Rohit! But, is it the end of this contest? The right-handed South African’s 37.52 average against India is surely more than Rohit’s 33.3 against India. And with that, everything comes to an end. Do we have a result??? Ya, it looks like Amla might edge it by one. Hang on, we are wrong again, it is a FRICKINNNNN TIE! WHAT A CONTEST!

Hashim Amla-10 Rohit Sharma-9

A TIE

FINAL SCORE: 112-112

Extraordinary scenes right here, we have witnessed the first Tie in our Friday Fights. Never before did we ever believe that it would go down this route in a 12-round contest but as it stands, today is the day! An incredible fight between the two, both of them deserve a win but unfortunately, it’s going to be a tied day. We can’t seem to get enough of the contest, the crowd wants more! But, that’s for it today until we meet you all in the next week of such close competition.