ISSF Shotgun World Championship | Indian men's junior trap team wins gold

Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Vansh Tyagi of India's junior men's trap team won the gold medal on Saturday at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 in Osijek, Croatia. This is Team India's first medal at the ongoing World Championship, where they beat the team from Italy.
In a fiercely contested gold medal match, India came back magnificently to defeat the Italian three of Edoardo Antonioli, Emanuele Iezzi, and Gianmarco Barletta 6-4. The Indian team was behind 12-13 and 14-13 after missing the target twice in the second round and three times in the first to lose by a score of 0-4.
Arya Vansh Tyagi spearheaded the comeback, though, as India won the third round (13-12) and then won the fourth round (15-14) flawlessly to tie the game. To claim first place on the podium, the Indian three won the fifth round 14-12. At the current shotgun meet, it was India's first medal.
Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Vansh fired a combined total of 205 earlier in the day during the qualification stage, when each competitor shoots three rounds of 25 targets. India came in second place behind Italy, who shot 206 to advance to the gold medal match. However, India and team USA were deadlocked on the same score and went on to defeat them 2-0 in a shootout to first secure a medal for themselves.
