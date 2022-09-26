ISSF Shotgun World Championship | Indian men's junior trap team wins gold

Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Vansh fired a combined total of 205 earlier in the day during the qualification stage, when each competitor shoots three rounds of 25 targets. India came in second place behind Italy, who shot 206 to advance to the gold medal match. However, India and team USA were deadlocked on the same score and went on to defeat them 2-0 in a shootout to first secure a medal for themselves.