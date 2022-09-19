ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 | When and where to watch, India schedule and timings

Today at 5:34 PM
The ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 gets underway in Osijek, Croatia, from September 26 and Indian shooters will look to book an early berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Apart from the seniors' competition, the ISSF Junior World Championship will also take place at the same venue.
India's Mairaj Ahmed Khan will high on confidence after securing a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Changwon in July. This was India's first gold medal in skeet shooting at the World Cups. Meanwhile, the competition will also see skeet teams, and trap events as well. As far as the quotas for the Olympics is concerned, gold medalists in each category will make it to the 2024 Paris Games.
India will send 12 shooters for the World Championships, three each for men's and women's trap and skeet competitions. Mairaj will have Khangura Gurjoat and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka for the company in the men’s skeet team. In the women’s skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, and Darshna Rathore will be eyeing good performances.
Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta, will also team feature in the team. CWG gold medalist Shreyasi Singh will lead India’s women’s trap team. Post the shotgun World Championship, the ISSF World Championship rifle/pistol will be held in Cairo from October 12 to 25.
When and where to watch
Watch live action on the ISSF YouTube channel, and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed.
Schedule and live India start times
Monday, September 26
Trap Men Day 1 - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Trap Women Day 1 - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Tuesday, September 27
Trap Men Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Trap Women Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Wednesday, September 28
Trap Men Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Trap Women Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Final Trap Women - 5.15 PM IST onwards
Final Trap Men - 7.00 PM IST onwards
Thursday, September 29
Trap Mixed Team - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Final Trap Mixed Team - 7.00 PM IST onwards
Friday, September 30
Trap Team Men - 11.45 AM IST onwards
Trap Team Women - 11.45 AM IST onwards
Final Trap Team Women - 7.15 PM IST onwards
Final Trap Team Men - 8:25 PM IST onwards
Friday, October 7
Skeet Men Day 1 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Women Day 1 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Saturday, October 8
Skeet Men Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Women Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Sunday, October 9
Skeet Men Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Skeet Women Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Final Skeet Women - 5.15 PM IST onwards
Final Skeet Men - 7.00 PM IST onwards
Monday, October 10
Skeet Mixed Team - 12.00 PM IST onwards
Final Skeet Mixed Team - 7.30 PM IST onwards
Tuesday, October 11
Skeet Team Men - 11.30 AM IST onwards
Skeet Team Women - 11.30 AM IST onwards
Final Skeet Team Women - 6.00 PM IST onwards
Final Skeet Team Men - 7:55 PM IST onwards
