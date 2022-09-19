sport iconShooting

    ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 | When and where to watch, India schedule and timings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:34 PM

    The ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 gets underway in Osijek, Croatia, from September 26 and Indian shooters will look to book an early berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Apart from the seniors' competition, the ISSF Junior World Championship will also take place at the same venue.

    India's Mairaj Ahmed Khan will high on confidence after securing a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Changwon in July. This was India's first gold medal in skeet shooting at the World Cups. Meanwhile, the competition will also see skeet teams, and trap events as well. As far as the quotas for the Olympics is concerned, gold medalists in each category will make it to the 2024 Paris Games.

    India will send 12 shooters for the World Championships, three each for men's and women's trap and skeet competitions. Mairaj will have Khangura Gurjoat and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka for the company in the men’s skeet team. In the women’s skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, and Darshna Rathore will be eyeing good performances.

    Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta, will also team feature in the team. CWG gold medalist Shreyasi Singh will lead India’s women’s trap team. Post the shotgun World Championship, the ISSF World Championship rifle/pistol will be held in Cairo from October 12 to 25. 

    When and where to watch

    Watch live action on the ISSF YouTube channel, and the ISSF Facebook page. Only the finals of each event will be streamed.

    Schedule and live India start times

    Monday, September 26

    Trap Men Day 1 - 12:00 PM IST onwards

    Trap Women Day 1 - 12:30 PM IST onwards

    Tuesday, September 27

    Trap Men Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Trap Women Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Wednesday, September 28

    Trap Men Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Trap Women Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Final Trap Women - 5.15 PM IST onwards

    Final Trap Men - 7.00 PM IST onwards

    Thursday, September 29

    Trap Mixed Team - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Final Trap Mixed Team - 7.00 PM IST onwards

    Friday, September 30

    Trap Team Men - 11.45 AM IST onwards

    Trap Team Women - 11.45 AM IST onwards

    Final Trap Team Women - 7.15 PM IST onwards

    Final Trap Team Men - 8:25 PM IST onwards

    Friday, October 7

    Skeet Men Day 1 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Skeet Women Day 1 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Saturday, October 8

    Skeet Men Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Skeet Women Day 2 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Sunday, October 9

    Skeet Men Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Skeet Women Day 3 - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Final Skeet Women - 5.15 PM IST onwards

    Final Skeet Men - 7.00 PM IST onwards

    Monday, October 10

    Skeet Mixed Team - 12.00 PM IST onwards

    Final Skeet Mixed Team - 7.30 PM IST onwards

    Tuesday, October 11

    Skeet Team Men - 11.30 AM IST onwards

    Skeet Team Women - 11.30 AM IST onwards

    Final Skeet Team Women - 6.00 PM IST onwards

    Final Skeet Team Men - 7:55 PM IST onwards

