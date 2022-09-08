ISSF World Cup to be held in Bhopal for the first time in 2023

Today at 6:03 PM
The ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) will be hosted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for the first time in March 2023, shifting attention away from the nation's capital. As a result of the expansion of academies with top-notch facilities in the state, Madhya Pradesh has become a top location for filming.
Since it has been in operation for ten years, the MP Shooting Academy has developed into a gathering place for shooters throughout the nation to attend training sessions. The MP Academy has hosted several National Championships and other events in recent years, but an ISSF World Cup-scale tournament will be a first for the state and the Academy, a chance that Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Madhya Pradesh's sports minister, calls "extremely exciting opportunity."
When speaking with TOI, Scindia said, "Our MP Shooting Academy was launched almost a decade ago and within this span of time, it has made its strong presence felt at the national level. I have no words to define the feeling I have at the moment after getting the news that Bhopal will host the world cup," he said.
Numerous brand-new facilities and top-notch ranges have been created with the ISSF World Cup in mind. Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra had previously said of the MP Academy, set to serve as host, "It is unbelievable that such world-class shooting ranges have been developed by a state. For improvement in a game, high-level infrastructure is required and shooting is a sport that needs to keep pace with technological advancements."
