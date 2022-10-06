ISSF Shotgun World Championships 2022 | India's junior men's skeet squad wins bronze medal

In the qualifying rounds, India placed third out of 10 teams with a score of 204 on a potential 225. Bohumil Vobr, Martin Vcelicka, and Adam Vesely of the Czech Republic's squad likewise achieved the same result. India, who prevailed in the shoot-off 11-10, finished third.

In the qualification round, the USA earned 209 points while Finland scored 208 to advance finals, which was won by the USA with a whopping 6-0 score.

The women's junior skeet team, consisting of Areeba Khan, Mufaddal Zahra Deesawal, and Parinaz Dhaliwal, shot 187 in the qualifying round to place fourth, and advanced to the third place match. The junior ladies from India lost their gold match 7-3 to Slovakia in the bronze medal match.

Earlier, the junior men's trap team won the gold, and Areeba Khan took home a silver in the junior women's skeet. The junior mixed skeet team from India took home bronze on Tuesday. India is sixth on the medal table with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Italy tops the list with 10 medals, including 5 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.