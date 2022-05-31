ISSF World Cup Baku | Men’s and women's air rifle teams reach the medal rounds

Today at 2:02 PM
On Monday, the Indian men’s, and women's 10m air rifle teams advanced to the medal rounds of the air rifle events at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The ladies outperformed their male counterparts by reaching the gold medal match in which they go up against Denmark, on Tuesday.
On the same day, the men's team will face Croatia for a chance at bronze. Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita, and Shreya Agrawal, former world number one, first topped qualifying stage one of the women's 10m air rifle team event with a joint effort of 944.4 across 90 rounds. There were 17 teams in all.
Then, they finished second behind Denmark in stage two, qualifying for the championship round. After every member of the team took 20 shots, the trio shot 628.6 to Denmark's 629.2. The Indian men's 10m air rifle team of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Dhanush Srikanth, and Paarth Makhija placed third in qualification stage two to advance to the bronze medal match.
In stage one they placed second only behind Austria, finishing in the top eight out of 14 teams. Earlier in the day, both Shreya and Rudrankksh, as well as Elavenil and Paarth, were unable to make any progress in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. With a score of 625.6, Shreya and Rudrankksh placed 14th in qualifying, and Elavenl and Paarth placed 24th with a score of 623.5.
In the combined World Cup, India has fielded a 12-member rifle-only squad.
