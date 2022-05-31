ISSF World Cup Baku | Men’s and women's air rifle teams reach the medal rounds

In stage one they placed second only behind Austria, finishing in the top eight out of 14 teams. Earlier in the day, both Shreya and Rudrankksh, as well as Elavenil and Paarth, were unable to make any progress in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. With a score of 625.6, Shreya and Rudrankksh placed 14th in qualifying, and Elavenl and Paarth placed 24th with a score of 623.5.