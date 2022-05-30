ISSF World Cup Baku 2022 | Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil disappoints in men's 10m air rifle event

Lazar Kovacevic of Serbia took gold, Miran Maricic of Croatia took silver, and Kazakh Islam Usseinov took bronze. Meanwhile, none of the Indian ladies made it through the first round of the 10m air rifle competition. Elavenil Valarivan, a Tokyo Olympian, finished ninth with 629.1, followed by Shreya Agrawal with 627.0 and Ramita with 626.2.