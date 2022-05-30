ISSF World Cup Baku 2022 | Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil disappoints in men's 10m air rifle event

Today at 4:32 PM
Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of India finished eighth in the men's 10m air rifle discipline on Sunday at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. On Saturday, the Junior World Championship silver medalist finished fourth out of 78 shooters in qualification but failed to finish with a medal.
Rudrankksh Patil, unfortunately, was the only Indian to go to the second round. Tokyo Olympian Deepak Kumar finished 15th with a score of 626.8, Paarth Makhija finished 26th with a score of 624.7, and Deaflympics winner Dhanush Srikanth finished 35th with a score of 623.8. He shot 153.7 in the ranking round, finishing first alongside Poland's Maciej Kowalewicz.
Lazar Kovacevic of Serbia took gold, Miran Maricic of Croatia took silver, and Kazakh Islam Usseinov took bronze. Meanwhile, none of the Indian ladies made it through the first round of the 10m air rifle competition. Elavenil Valarivan, a Tokyo Olympian, finished ninth with 629.1, followed by Shreya Agrawal with 627.0 and Ramita with 626.2.
Despite the fact that the Baku ISSF World Cup includes rifle, pistol, and shotgun events, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has only fielded rifle shooters. The shooting World Cup comes to a finish on June 6, with the rifle events wrapping up on June 4.
