ISSF World Cup Baku | Elavenil Valarivan and Anjum Moudgil to lead India's challenge

Today at 4:47 PM
A 12-member Indian rifle shooting team will be gunning for medals at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 28 to June 7. Tokyo Olympians like Elavenil Valarivan and Anjum Moudgil will also be seen participating at the event, who had failed to impress back then in their events.
Also in action will be Dhanush Srikanth, who won the 10m air rifle and mixed team rifle gold medal at the Deaflympics 2021 earlier this month, and he will be making his debut at the ISSF World Cup in Baku. In fact, some of the junior shooters who participated at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, have also been included in the team.
Paarth Makhija and Rudrankksh Patil, who won the gold medal in the men’s rifle team event and 10m pistol gold, will be there too. From the junior women's team Ramita, who secured one gold, and two silver, will be in action. One surprise exclusion from the team though will be, Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar.
Although the ISSF World Cup features all three events -- rifle, pistol, and shotgun, the NRAI has only sent rifle shooters for the event, to give other shooters a much-needed break from competitions.
