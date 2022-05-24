India should boycott Commonwealth Games due to exclusion of shooting, says Manu Bhaker

Today at 1:43 PM
India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker on Monday said that the nation should look to boycott the Commonwealth Games after shooting was excluded from the event. In fact, for the 2026 Victoria Games, wrestling and archery, apart from shooting do not find a spot on the Games' roster, which is baffling.
Shooting is one sport where India manages to sweep a host of medals, right from the start of the 2002 Manchester Games. "I think the Indian team should consider boycotting the Commonwealth Games to make a bold statement. Exclusion of shooting is not fair. It looks like we are being taken for granted," Bhaker told PTI.
"It is not fair. Shooting was dropped for the 2022 CWG too, but then, it was felt that it was a one-off thing, but now it seems that is not the case," Bhaker said. She went on to say that not participating in the event will send a huge signal to the host nations.
Meanwhile, Bhaker recently won three gold and two silver medals in ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. In the previous edition, Indian shooters won 16 medals. Now she would be aiming to do something special at the Asian Games, which are scheduled to take place in China.
