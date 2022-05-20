ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Indian shooters end with 33 medals, finish on top again

Indian shooters ended their campaign with a total of 33 medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany on Thursday. The 50m rifle prone mixed team of Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh won the silver medal losing out only to Poland 17-15 in the final on the last day of the event.

The Indian contingent ended the medals table on top of the pile - bagging 13 golds, 15 silvers, and five bronze. Italy – with four golds, one silver, and five bronze medals – finished second on the table. Prior to this, India's Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Sameer beat Thailand's Waster Warakorn Kongklang, Wachiravit Phuangthong, and Thanawit Kruawongkaew 17-1 in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event to win the gold medal. On the other hand, Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu took home the mixed team gold in the same event after beating fellow Indians Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswani 17-9 in the final. India's medal winners at ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 Gold Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer - men's 25m rapid fire pistol team Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol team Sift Kaur Samra - women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol individual Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni - men's air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil - men's 10m air rifle individual Shiva Narwal - men's 10m air pistol individual Palak - women's 10m air pistol individual Saurabh Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh - men's air pistol team Esha Singh-Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol mixed team Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh - women's 10m air pistol team Arya Borse, Zeena Khitta and Ramita - women's air rifle team Silver Anish-Tejaswani - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra - 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team Shivam Dabas, Pankaj Mukheja, Avinash Yadav -men's 50m rifle 3 positions team Anish - individual men's 25m rapid fire pistol Manu Bhaker - Individual women's 25m pistol Shivam Dabas - Individual men's 50m rifle 3 positions Abhinav Shaw - men's 10m air rifle individual Ramita - women's 10m air rifle individual Manu Bhaker - women's 10m air pistol individual Palak and Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol mixed team Ramita and Paarth Makhija - 10m air rifle mixed team Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor - men's trap team Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol men individual Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi - women's trap team Bronze Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan - Women's skeet team Vijayveer Sidhu - men's 25m rapid fire pistol individual Naamya Kapoor - women's 25m pistol individual Nischal, Ashi Chouksey, Samra Sift Kaur - women's 50m rifle 3 positions team Ashi Chouksey - 50M Rifle 3 Positions