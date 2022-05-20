ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Indian shooters end with 33 medals, finish on top again

Today at 12:31 PM
Indian shooters ended their campaign with a total of 33 medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany on Thursday. The 50m rifle prone mixed team of Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh won the silver medal losing out only to Poland 17-15 in the final on the last day of the event.
The Indian contingent ended the medals table on top of the pile - bagging 13 golds, 15 silvers, and five bronze. Italy – with four golds, one silver, and five bronze medals – finished second on the table.
Prior to this, India’s Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Sameer beat Thailand’s Waster Warakorn Kongklang, Wachiravit Phuangthong, and Thanawit Kruawongkaew 17-1 in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event to win the gold medal. On the other hand, Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu took home the mixed team gold in the same event after beating fellow Indians Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswani 17-9 in the final.
India’s medal winners at ISSF Junior World Cup 2022
Gold
Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team
Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer - men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan - women’s 25m pistol team
Sift Kaur Samra - women’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual
Rhythm Sangwan - women’s 25m pistol individual
Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni - men’s air rifle team
Rudrankksh Patil - men’s 10m air rifle individual
Shiva Narwal - men’s 10m air pistol individual
Palak - women’s 10m air pistol individual
Saurabh Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh - men’s air pistol team
Esha Singh-Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol mixed team
Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh - women’s 10m air pistol team
Arya Borse, Zeena Khitta and Ramita - women’s air rifle team
Silver
Anish-Tejaswani - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team
Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra - 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team
Shivam Dabas, Pankaj Mukheja, Avinash Yadav -men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team
Anish - individual men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Manu Bhaker - Individual women’s 25m pistol
Shivam Dabas - Individual men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Abhinav Shaw - men’s 10m air rifle individual
Ramita - women’s 10m air rifle individual
Manu Bhaker - women’s 10m air pistol individual
Palak and Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol mixed team
Ramita and Paarth Makhija - 10m air rifle mixed team
Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition
Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor - men’s trap team
Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol men individual
Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi - women’s trap team
Bronze
Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan - Women’s skeet team
Vijayveer Sidhu - men’s 25m rapid fire pistol individual
Naamya Kapoor - women’s 25m pistol individual
Nischal, Ashi Chouksey, Samra Sift Kaur - women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team
Ashi Chouksey - 50M Rifle 3 Positions
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.