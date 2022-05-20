sport iconShooting

    ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Indian shooters end with 33 medals, finish on top again

    Indian shooters ended their campaign with a total of 33 medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany on Thursday. The 50m rifle prone mixed team of Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh won the silver medal losing out only to Poland 17-15 in the final on the last day of the event.

    The Indian contingent ended the medals table on top of the pile - bagging 13 golds, 15 silvers, and five bronze. Italy – with four golds, one silver, and five bronze medals – finished second on the table. 

    Prior to this, India’s Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Sameer beat Thailand’s Waster Warakorn Kongklang, Wachiravit Phuangthong, and Thanawit Kruawongkaew 17-1 in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event to win the gold medal. On the other hand, Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu took home the mixed team gold in the same event after beating fellow Indians Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswani 17-9 in the final. 

    India’s medal winners at ISSF Junior World Cup 2022

    Gold

    Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team

    Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer - men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team

    Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan - women’s 25m pistol team 

    Sift Kaur Samra - women’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual 

    Rhythm Sangwan - women’s 25m pistol individual 

    Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni - men’s air rifle team

    Rudrankksh Patil - men’s 10m air rifle individual

    Shiva Narwal - men’s 10m air pistol individual

    Palak - women’s 10m air pistol individual

    Saurabh Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh - men’s air pistol team 

    Esha Singh-Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol mixed team

    Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh - women’s 10m air pistol team 

    Arya Borse, Zeena Khitta and Ramita - women’s air rifle team 

    Silver

    Anish-Tejaswani - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team

    Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra - 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team 

    Shivam Dabas, Pankaj Mukheja, Avinash Yadav -men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team

    Anish - individual men’s 25m rapid fire pistol

    Manu Bhaker - Individual women’s 25m pistol 

    Shivam Dabas - Individual men’s 50m rifle 3 positions

    Abhinav Shaw - men’s 10m air rifle individual

    Ramita - women’s 10m air rifle individual

    Manu Bhaker - women’s 10m air pistol individual

    Palak and Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol mixed team

    Ramita and Paarth Makhija - 10m air rifle mixed team 

    Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition

    Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor - men’s trap team

    Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol men individual

    Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi - women’s trap team 

    Bronze

    Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan -  Women’s skeet team

    Vijayveer Sidhu - men’s 25m rapid fire pistol individual

    Naamya Kapoor - women’s 25m pistol individual 

    Nischal, Ashi Chouksey, Samra Sift Kaur - women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team

    Ashi Chouksey - 50M Rifle 3 Positions

