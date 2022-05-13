ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Indian pistol shooters continue to dominate proceedings

Ramita and Paarth Makhija also placed second in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, losing 13-17 to Julia Piotrowska and Wiktor Sajdak of Poland. So far, India has won 10 medals, including four gold. Arya Vansh Pathak (118), Vivaan Kapoor (118), and Shardul Vihaan (117) finished ninth, tenth, and twelveth in the junior men's trap, respectively. Shapath Bharadwaj finished 17th with a score of 115, while Bakhtyaruddin Malek finished 32nd with a round of 110.