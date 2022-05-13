ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Indian pistol shooters continue to dominate proceedings

Today at 8:02 PM
On Thursday, Indian shooters added three more medals to their account - one gold and two silvers - and solidified first place at ISSF Junior World Cup 2022. India maintained their domination in pistol categories, with Esha Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary winning gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team.
In the championship match, Esha and Saurabh won 16-12. With scores of 578 and 575, respectively, the Indian pistol duo won a 38-field qualifying round of 60 shots. For this round, Palak and Sarabjot triumphed against Esha and Saurabh.
Ramita and Paarth Makhija also placed second in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, losing 13-17 to Julia Piotrowska and Wiktor Sajdak of Poland. So far, India has won 10 medals, including four gold. Arya Vansh Pathak (118), Vivaan Kapoor (118), and Shardul Vihaan (117) finished ninth, tenth, and twelveth in the junior men's trap, respectively. Shapath Bharadwaj finished 17th with a score of 115, while Bakhtyaruddin Malek finished 32nd with a round of 110.
Sabeera Haris, who qualified with a round of 115, made it to the top-eight final elimination stage in the junior women's trap. Paarth Makhija, Rudrankksh Patil, and Umamahesh Maddinenni advanced to the final round in the men's 10m air rifle team competition and will play Spanish opponents.
Apart from India, the only other countries that have won gold medals are France and Poland.
