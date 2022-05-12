ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Indian shooters win seven medals, go on top of the table

Later it was Palak and Manu Bhaker's chance to dominate the women's pistol event. In a break from tradition, Manu claimed the final and eighth qualifying spot with a score of 565 on higher inner 10s, while Palak took first place. She then won the top eight stage with a score of 250.6, beating Palak's score of 248.1. Palak, on the other hand, had her day in the end, and to her credit, she performed a fearless first big ISSF final, winning 17-9.