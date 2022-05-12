ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Indian shooters win seven medals, go on top of the table

Today at 6:01 PM
India won seven medals at Suhl, Germany, including three golds, to take the lead in the ISSF Junior World Cup standings. Following a 1-2 in the men's 10m air rifle by Rudrankksh Patil and Abhinav Shaw, it was the pistol shooters' time to light the stage on fire at the Junior World Cup.
In the individual men's and women's 10m air pistol disciplines, India won two additional gold-silver medals. India finished the day with three gold and four silver medals out of a total of 12 medals on offer, thanks to Rimita's silver in the women's 10m air rifle.
The Indian pistol domination began with Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh, with the former winning the final 16-12. The pair had never looked threatened during the day, taking first and third in qualifying and 1-2 in the top eight to set up a title showdown.
Later it was Palak and Manu Bhaker's chance to dominate the women's pistol event. In a break from tradition, Manu claimed the final and eighth qualifying spot with a score of 565 on higher inner 10s, while Palak took first place. She then won the top eight stage with a score of 250.6, beating Palak's score of 248.1. Palak, on the other hand, had her day in the end, and to her credit, she performed a fearless first big ISSF final, winning 17-9.
Oceanne Mueller, the defending junior world champion, won the women's 10m air rifle event for France, while hosts Germany, Moldova, Poland, and Uzbekistan were the other medalists on the day. There are eight more medal days scheduled, with four more finals scheduled for Thursday, all of which include Indian athletes, particularly in the mixed air events and trap shooting contests.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.