ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 | Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary to lead Indian contingent

Today at 4:38 PM
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, both Tokyo Olympians, will lead a 66-member Indian delegation to the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 in Suhl, Germany, from May 10 to May 19. This year's meet is the first big competition for youth shooters which includes competitions in pistol, rifle, and shotgun.
Manu Bhaker, the reigning 10m air pistol junior world champion, will participate for the first time in a major competition since the President's Cup in November. Two gold medals had been earned by the young shooter. Bhaker, 20, will compete in the 10m and 25m pistol categories, both individually and as part of the women's team, in the next tournament in Germany.
Moreover, Saurabh Chaudhary, the Youth Olympic gold medalist, won the senior World Cup in Cairo in March with a gold medal in the 10m air pistol. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be joined by Naamya Kapoor, a 14-year-old junior world champion, adolescent shooters Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan, and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anish Bhanwala.
Esha Singh, 17, won gold in the 10m air pistol at the Cairo World Cup and was also a member of the gold-winning women's 25m pistol team, which included Rhythm Sangwan. Udayveer and Vijayveer Sidhu, twin brothers who won junior national gold and silver, respectively, last year, will participate in Suhl as well.
Joydeep Karmakar, the new rifle shooting instructor who took over the leadership at the start of May, will have his first duty. Before the 2018 Junior World Cup, he attended a national camp in Delhi. A 15-member support crew, comprising coaches, physiotherapists, and trainers, will accompany the Indian delegation to Germany.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.