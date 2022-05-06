Deaflympics 2021 | Vedika Sharma wins bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol event

Today at 5:03 PM
On the fifth day at Caxias do Sul, teenage shooter Vedika Sharma grabbed the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol, extending India's medal-winning streak at the Deaflympics 2021. In the current edition of the quadrennial tournament, Sharma has increased India's medal total to five.
Vedika Sharma played a terrible qualifying round, with her highest score of 93 coming in the third round of strokes. The kid, on the other hand, held on to eighth place and qualified for the final with a total score of 538. Pranjali Dhumal, Sharma's colleague, and fellow Indian aced the qualification round and advanced to the final in first place with a score of 561.
After her outstanding performance in the qualifying round, everyone's eyes were on her, and she decided to up her game by one more step. She took it slowly at first, but she kept her cool under pressure and came back from the verge of elimination several times.
Sharma was the one who destroyed Pranjali Dhumal's medal chances by edging her just by a little for the bronze medal. Dhumal was then placed fourth with a score of 189.1, while Vedika Sharma won bronze with a total score of 207.2.
In the women's 10m Air Rifle final, India's Priyesha Deshmukh placed fourth, almost missing out on a medal by a whisker, while the shooter from the country in contention - Natasha Joshi - ended seventh.
