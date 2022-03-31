Haryana dominate National Pistol Trials, Naveen Singh wins gold in 10m air pistol event

Naveen finished eighth in qualifying with a score of 581 at the M.P. Shooting Academy range, barely missing out on the final phases of the competition.

On the same score, the child was tied with three others, including Olympian and world number one Saurabh Chaudhary, but advanced due to greater inner 10s, while the latter finished ninth.

Naveen advanced to the medal round after placing second in the first semi-final behind Army's Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar, and then winning it with a score of 44 to set up a gold medal match with Arjun, who finished second in the medal round with 41.5.

Haryana shooters won four gold medals out of the eight Olympic pistol events, as well as various additional medals. In the trials, Haryana's pistol shooters, led by Rhythm Sangwan, who had a great performance, and others like Naveen, Sameer, and Suruchi, rose to the top. In addition, new talent has overshadowed several recognized stars that have been part of Indian teams in recent years.