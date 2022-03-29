 user tracker image
    ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 | Young Indian team in focus as eight shooters in the fray

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:31 PM

    The ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022, which begins on Tuesday, in Lima, Peru, will include eight Indian shooters, along with London Olympian Shagun Chaudhary. This is the year's second shotgun World Cup, following the one conducted Nicosia, Cyprus, where India had won a silver medal.

    However, none of the competitors from Nicosia, including Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, will compete in Lima. A shooter can compete in a maximum of two of the four World Cups in a season, provided they achieve the Minimum Travel Score (MTS) in other events, according to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

    In the men's trap, India will be represented by Shapath Bharadwaj, Manavaditya Singh Rathore, son of Olympic silver medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Darius Chenai. Meanwhile, in the women's trap event, Shagun Chowdhary and Rajeshwari Kumari will compete.

    Munek Battula, Amrinder Cheema, and Parampal Singh Guron make up the men's skeet squad. In the women's skeet, there is no Indian presence. The Las Palmas Shooting Range in Lima will host the nine-day tournament.

    SCHEDULE 

    Wednesday, March 30

    Final Stage 1 Trap Women Relay 1 - 12:10 AM IST

    Final Stage 1 Trap Women Relay 2 - 12:40 AM IST

    Final Stage 2 Trap Women – 1:20 AM IST

    Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 1 – 2:00 AM IST

    Final Stage 1 Trap Men Relay 2 – 2:30 AM IST

    Final Stage 2 Trap Men – 3:30 AM IST

    Thursday, March 31

    Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Women – 1:00 AM IST

    Gold Medal Match Trap Team Women – 1:30 AM IST

    Bronze Medal Match Trap Team Men – 2:10 AM IST

    Gold Medal Match Trap Team Men – 2:40 AM IST

    Friday, April 1

    Bronze Medal Match Trap Mixed Team – 12:15 AM IST

    Gold Medal Match Trap Mixed Team – 12:55 AM IST

    Sunday, April 3

    Skeet Men Day 1 – 7:00 PM IST onwards

    Monday, April 4

    Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Relay 1 – 2:05 AM IST

    Final Stage 1 Skeet Men Relay 2 – 2:35 AM IST

    Final Stage 2 Skeet Men – 3:15 AM IST

    Tuesday, April 5

    Bronze Medal Match Skeet Team Men – 2:35 AM IST

    Gold Medal Match Skeet Team Men – 3:15 AM IST

