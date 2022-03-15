ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 | Indian men's skeet team wins a silver medal in Cyprus

Today at 3:30 PM
Indian shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu won the men’s trap team silver medal at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 in Nicosia, Cyprus on Monday. This is the first medal for the Indians at the championship this year, with no medal coming for them prior to this.
Meanwhile, the championship that started on March 9, will conclude on the 19th, and Indians will like to win a few more medals here. The Indian men’s trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu went on to shoot a combined score of 214 to finish second in the qualifying round as well, and then made the cut for the gold medal match against Kuwait.
Up against the Kuwaiti team of Naser Meqlad, Abdulrahman Al Faihan and Talal Alrashidi, the Indian team lost 6-2, and had to settle for the silver. On the other hand, Poland’s Tomasz Pasierbski, Piotr Kowalczyk and Daniel Krzysztof Mrozek beat the team from Turkey to claim the bronze medal.
As far as the overall medals tally is concerned, Turkey leads the way with two gold medals, while India is tied at sixth position with their only silver. India will have another chance to bag a medal as Tokyo Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be in action in men's individual skeet on Tuesday.
