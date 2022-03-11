ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 | Ordinary start by Indian trap shooters in qualification round

Prior to this, the Indian rifle and pistol shooters had done the country proud as they topped the medals table at the ISSF World Cup 2022, in Cairo, Egypt, and finished with a total of seven medals.

Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh are the most experienced shooters in the men's and women's trap events. While Tondaiman is ranked 43rd after scoring a total of 47 points from the first two rounds, Kynan Chenai is at 80th, Zoravar Singh Sandhu at 82nd and Vivaan Kapoor is at 85th.

In the women's section, Shreyasi is ranked 32nd after scoring 43 points in the first two rounds, and is followed by Rajeshwari Kumari, who is ranked 36th. The qualification rounds will get completed on Friday.

The trap mixed team will get underway on Sunday, while the medals will only be decided on Monday. On the other hand, individual skeet finals will be hosted on Tuesday, and the team skeet events will be contested on the final two days.