ISSF World Cup 2022 | Saurah Chaudhary wins gold in men's 10m air pistol event

Ace India shooter Saurabh Chaudhary beat Micheal Schwald of Germany 16-6 in the gold medal match of the 10m air pistol shooting event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. Chaudhary was in sublime form throughout the final, and won eight of 11 single shots to get India's first medal.
As per the new scoring system, it is a race to 16 points between shooters, where the winner of a single shot is awarded two points. With this medal, India is now ranked first alongside France and Italy with gold each.
As far as Saurabh is concerned, this is his third individual gold and ninth overall at ant ISSF World Cup. Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Artem Chernousov, who topped the qualifying round with 591 points, took home bronze in the same event.
According to the new rules, the top eight shooters are split into groups of two, who then compete with each other. The top two from each group then progress to play the gold medal match. The third-placed shooter gets the bronze automatically.
In the qualifying round, Saurabh had finished third with a total of 584 points. He then went on to top the semi-fiinal with 38 points. Other Indians in the event, Gaurav Rana, Pradhyumn Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, did not have a great outing.
Rana finished 31st while Pradhyumn Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve stood 66th and 67th. Prior to this, India had failed to bag a medal in the men's and women's 10m air rifle events.
