ISSF World Cup Baku | Swapnil Kusale wins silver medal in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event

Meanwhile, Kulish shot 411 in the ranking round to Swapnil's 409.1 as Finland's Aleksi took the bronze with 407.8. In the final too, Swapnil did put up a great fight, but in the end, it wasn't enough to take him to a gold medal. In fact, Kulish got four high 10s in his last five shots, while the Indian got three low 10s and two high 9s, which kept him to the silver medal position only, in the final match.