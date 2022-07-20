ISSF World Cup Changwon | Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan secure bronze in 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event

Today at 10:52 AM
Team India continued their medal-winning spree at the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022 in South Korea, on Tuesday. This time around, Commonwealth Games champion Anish Bhanwala combined with Rhythm Sangwan to win the bronze medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event, to increase India's tally.
In the bronze medal playoff, the Indian team got the better of Czech Republic’s Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky 16-12. This meant India secured their 14th medal at the ongoing championship. As far as Anish and Rhythm are concerned, it was their second World Cup medal this year. The team had won a gold medal in the same event in Cairo, in March.
The second Indian pair in the fray, Vijayveer Sidhu and Simratpreet Kaur, competing in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event, failed to bag a medal. Even though they qualified second in the first round, they could not make it to the medal rounds.
Lastly, the teams of Sanjeev Rajput-Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar-Ashi Chouksey missed out on medals in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team shooting event. They finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
As far as overall medals are concerned, India is still at the top of the pile with five gold, five silver, and four bronze medals. South Korea is second on the medals table with four golds, five silvers, and a couple of bronzes.
