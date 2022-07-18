ISSF World Cup Changwon | India maintain top spot after Anjum Moudgil wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Today at 10:13 AM
Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil won the bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022 in Changwon, South Korea on Sunday. This is her second straight medal at the shooting world Cups, as she had won silver at the same event in Baku last month.
The Indian shooter had qualified sixth for the event on Saturday. Although she could not do well in the kneeling position, she gained ground in the standing position. Later on in the day, the Indian men’s 3 positions rifle team won silver, losing 12-16 to the Czech Republic in the gold medal match.
The team of Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar topped the qualification, to make it to the gold medal match. The Czech team of Filip Nepejchal, Jiri Privarsky, and Petra Nymbursky won the gold medal with utmost ease.
At the shotgun range, Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 72 on day one of the men’s skeet qualifiers. On the other hand, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish were placed 13th and 14th in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event. In women’s skeet, Mufaddal Deesawal finished 23rd with a score of 65.
Meanwhile, India maintained their top spot in the medal standings, with four gold, five silver, and two bronze medals. Hosts South Korea is a spot behind India, with three gold and one silver medal.
