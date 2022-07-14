ISSF World Cup Changwon | Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija take gold in men's 10m air rifle team

Today at 4:25 PM
The Indian contingent continued to bag medals at the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022, South Korea, as this time the men's 10m air rifle team comprising Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane, and Paarth Makhija secured a gold. The Indians got the better of the hosts and beat them 17-15 in the final.
Apart from that, the Indian team also added three silver medals to the kitty. The women's rifle team of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita, and Mehuli Ghosh won silver, after losing out to South Korea 10-16 in the final.
The men’s pistol team of Shiva Narwal, Naveen, and Sagar Dangi also lost the final. This time the Indian team lost to the Italian team of Paolo Monna, Alessio Torracchi, and Luca Tesconi 15-17.
In the women's 10m air pistol team event, it was another silver for the Indians, as once again they missed the top prize against South Korea. The team of Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, and Palak, lost against a quality South Korean side led by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Kim Minjung in the final.
Now, India has a total of three gold, four silver, and one bronze medal. As many as 15 more gold medals will be on offer over the next six days of competition.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.