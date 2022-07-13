ISSF World Cup Changwon | Shahu Tushar Mane and Mehuli Ghosh qualify for mixed team final in 10m air rifle

Istvan Peni, a world championship silver medalist, and Eszter Meszaros, a youth, make up Hungary's team. The final will be played on Wednesday between the two teams. Babuta, who won individual gold in the 10m air rifle on Monday, and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan placed seventh in the qualifiers and were unable to advance.

Shiva Narwal and Palak qualified for Wednesday's bronze medal play-off in the 10m air pistol mixed team event after placing third with a total of 574. The other Indian team, Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan, finished ninth with a score of 570. The women's 10m air pistol competition was India's biggest letdown of the day.

Manu Bhaker, a Tokyo Olympian, Esha Singh, a world championships junior silver medalist, and three other Indian shooters - Rhythm Sangwan, Palak, and Yuvika Tomar - all failed to win medals in the women's 10m air pistol. Yuvika Tomar, who finished seventh in the women's 10m air pistol, was the only Indian to qualify for the ranking round.

Young Vivaan Kapoor fired 122 out of 125 to rank third among eight competitors for the ranked rounds in the men's trap event but finished fourth in his match to closely miss out on the medal. Babuta of India won the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle final on Monday, defeating Lucas Kozeniesky of the United States 17-9. It is India's lone medal from this edition of the ISSF World Cup.