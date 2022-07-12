ISSF World Cup Changwon | Arjun Babuta wins gold in 10m air rifle, stuns Tokyo 2020 silver medalist

Arjun Babuta also won the eight-man ranking round with a score of 261.1, beating off Lucas Kozeniesky's 260.4. Sergey Richter of Israel took bronze with a score of 259.9, while Paarth Makhija of India finished fourth with a score of 258.1. Babuta qualified second, behind Sergey Richter, for the eight-man ranking round on Sunday. Paarth Makhija finished fifth out of a field of 53 competitors. Shahu Tushar Mane, another Indian shooter in the contention, finished 30th.