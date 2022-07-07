Double Olympic medalist Munkhbayar Dorjsuren to coach the Indian Pistol team

Dorjsuren, 52, will train with India's main instructors for 10m and 25m pistol competitions, Samaresh Jung and Ronak Pandit. Hiring such a high-profile pistol coach comes only days after the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) named Austrian Thomas Farnik as the foreign coach for rifle shooters. The Indian shotgun squad currently has great Australian shooter and former Olympic champion Russel Mark as its foreign coach.