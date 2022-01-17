NRAI invites applications for coaches and high-performance manager

To improve the quality of the shooters in rifle, pistol, and shotgun competitors the federation is seeking to take in high-performance managers. "The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) invites applications for appointment of a qualified and experienced High-Performance Manager (HPM) for its national squad of shooters in the discipline of rifle, pistol and shotgun." The HPM will oversee overseeing the shooters' training and growth in order for them to "achieve excellence in the sport to compete" in various international tournaments.