NRAI invites applications for coaches and high-performance manager

Today at 5:36 PM
For the country's senior and young shooters across disciplines, the NRAI has issued a call for applications for international and Indian trainers, as well as a high-performance manager. From the date of appointment, the contract will last through the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, two years later.
The decision came after the national federation conducted a review in the aftermath of the Indian shooting team's catastrophic performance at the Tokyo Olympics, when they failed to win a single medal, five years after leaving empty-handed from the Rio Olympics. "The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) invites applications from highly qualified and experienced foreign coaches to train the Indian shooting team/national squad for achieving excellence in all major international competitions including Olympic Games 2024," the NRAI said in its advertisement.
To improve the quality of the shooters in rifle, pistol, and shotgun competitors the federation is seeking to take in high-performance managers. "The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) invites applications for appointment of a qualified and experienced High-Performance Manager (HPM) for its national squad of shooters in the discipline of rifle, pistol and shotgun." The HPM will oversee overseeing the shooters' training and growth in order for them to "achieve excellence in the sport to compete" in various international tournaments.
The Sports Authority of India must approve all the appointments (SAI). In addition, the NRAI has requested Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Indian nationals for the contract appointment of coaches for senior and junior shooters for the "national squad/Indian shooting team and empanelment of coaches for promotion of the shooting sport and training of shooters at state and district level".
In terms of the major requirements for coaches and HPM, applicants must be under 65 years old and have competed in the Olympics, continental games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, or other continental championships, in addition to having previous coaching experience at the highest level with established shooters.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.