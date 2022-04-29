Saurabh Chaudhary wins 50m pistol trials, Abhidnya Patil impresses in 10m event

Today at 4:07 PM
In the national selection trials on Thursday, Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in the men's 50m pistol event, while veteran Navy shooter Omkar Singh won the men's 25m centre fire pistol event. Abhidnya Patil of Maharashtra then impressed by winning the women's 10m air pistol competition.
On the other hand, it was Haryana's Shikha Narwal who wowed the most, winning three medals on the day. Given two days remaining in the ongoing trials, Abhidnya, who had won qualification on Wednesday with a score of 576 to lead the top eight into the medal rounds, set up a gold medal showdown against Shikha, who'd already made it to three previous title deciders.
In the Dr. Karni Singh Firing Range, Abhidnya won a hard-fought battle 16-14. Shikha, on the other hand, proved unstoppable, winning the junior women's 10m air pistol T3 gold medal battle 16-6 over statemate Palak. In the youth division final, the two-faced again, however, this time Palak prevailed 17-13. Shikha, on the other hand, had already won a gold and two silvers in a single day.
