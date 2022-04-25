ISSF Shotgun World Cup | India win silver in men's trap team event

Today at 5:51 PM
India's Kynan, Vivaan Kapoor, and Prithviraj Tonadiman won silver in the men's trap team shooting event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2022 in Lonato, Italy. This is men's team's third consecutive medal in as many shooting World Cups, as well as India's only shotgun shooting medal this season.
The Indian three finished second with 211 points in qualification. They were just one point behind the table's leaders, Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz, Josip Glasnovi, and Anton Glasnovic.
Chenai, Kapoor, and Tonadiman, on the other hand, fell flat in the gold medal match, losing 7-1 and settling for the silver medal. Meanwhile, the women's trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, and Shagun Chowdhary finished eighth in qualifying with a total of 178 points, failing to qualify for the medal match. To compete for a medal, they needed to finish in the top four.
Meanwhile, none of India's individual shooters advanced to the medal rounds in any of the trap events, continuing their poor performance. Prithviraj Tonadiman (17th) was the best-placed Indian shooter in the qualification round of the men's individual trap event. Kynan Chenai came in 42nd position, while Manavaditya Singh Rathore, the son of Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, came in 62nd place. Vivaan Kapoor finished in 69th place.
Individual shooters had to finish in the top eight in qualifying to advance to the semi-finals. India's Prithviraj Tonadiman and Shreyasi Singh finished seventh in the mixed team trap after losing a shootout against Italy's Grazini Valerio and Iezzi Alessia to lose out on a bronze medal match.
Meanwhile, Kynan Chenai and Shagun Chowdhary had a dismal day, finishing 26th out of 28 teams. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, a Tokyo Olympian, will compete in the men's skeet event beginning on Tuesday.
