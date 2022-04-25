ISSF Shotgun World Cup | India win silver in men's trap team event

Chenai, Kapoor, and Tonadiman, on the other hand, fell flat in the gold medal match, losing 7-1 and settling for the silver medal. Meanwhile, the women's trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, and Shagun Chowdhary finished eighth in qualifying with a total of 178 points, failing to qualify for the medal match. To compete for a medal, they needed to finish in the top four.