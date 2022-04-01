ISSF World Cup Shotgun | Indian men win bronze in trap team event

Today at 8:56 PM
The Indian men's trap team of Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, and Manavaditya Singh Rathore, won the team bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2022 in Lima, Peru on Thursday. The trio got the better of Brazil in the closely contested third-place contest though a shoot-off.
At one point both the teams were level at 5-5, after five rounds, but the Indian boys held their nerve to win the bronze. Team USA won the gold medal while Spain took the silver home. Manavaditya, son of Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, national champion Shapath Bharadwaj and Rio Olympian Kynan Chenai were fourth in the qualifying round with a score of 205.
But, unfortunately, none of the shooters could make it to the semis in the individual men's trap event. Manavaditya was the highest placed Indian at 18th, followed by Kynan at 23rd, while Shapath Bharadwaj finished a lowly 32nd in the qualification round.
Prior to this, Shagun Chowdhary, who had represented India at the London 2012 Olympics, had ended fourth in the women’s trap event. She has a fine qualifying and semis round, but lost convincingly in the medal round with a score of nine.
A total of eight shooters are competing at the World Cup in Peru, for India.
